Scotmid Co-op joins campaign to tackle underage drinking

The retail society has partnered with police, alcohol industry and community organisations on the It’ll Cost You! campaign

Scotmid Co-op is bringing the It’ll Cost You campaign, which highlights that buying alcohol for children could result in a fine or jail time, to stores across Glasgow.

Through its partnership with Police Scotland, the Scottish Alcohol Industry Partnership (SAIP) and Community Alcohol Partnerships, the retailer aims to serve a duty of care within the community by protecting children from the harms of underage drinking.

Throughout the school holidays, radio adverts will be played over the in-store radio, ensuring that shoppers understand the legal implications of buying alcohol for under-18s. Scotmid is also displaying campaign graphics on digital screens, highlighting the consequences of proxy alcohol purchases.

Ian Lovie, compliance manager at Scotmid said: “Our role in the campaign is to make our customers in our communities understand the implication of purchasing alcohol for under 18s. The campaign is a great example of working together with local law enforcement, to make the communities we serve safer.”

Supt Joanne McEwan from Police Scotland said: “This campaign showcases the benefits of key partners working together to inform the public of dangers associated with underage drinking, as well as the criminal consequences for supplying those under 18 with alcohol.”

Luke McGarty, chair of the SAIP Campaigns Group and head of policy and public affairs, Scottish Grocers Federation, said: “Proxy purchasing is not an easy crime to detect and retailers are the first line of defence in reducing underage drinking and anti-social behaviour linked to alcohol. The It’ll Cost You! campaign fits perfectly with SGF’s position of promoting responsible community retailing. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners on the campaign again this year.”

Grahame Clarke, Community Alcohol Partnership coordinator, said: “The campaign gives us an opportunity to spread the It’ll Cost You! message in local communities, highlighting the dangers of buying alcohol for young people. We look forward to working with Police Scotland and the Police Scotland youth volunteers to make sure that this messaging is carried through all our engagement activity this summer.”

Siobhain Brown MSP, minister for victims and community safety, said: “I welcome the return of a campaign that successfully illustrates the value of strong collaboration and regular engagement between partners, which help to deliver shared aims to help reduce underage drinking and anti-social behaviour in our communities.”

The campaign will run throughout summer 2024. For more information, visit itwillcostyou.com/