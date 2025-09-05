Central Co-op relaunches digital hub for colleague support

The hub allows team members access information, celebrate each other’s achievements, and view their rewards and benefits

Central Co-op has launched its redesigned Difference Maker Hub, a digital platform “that puts colleague recognition, support and resources at the heart of its people strategy“.

The refreshed hub, powered by Reward Gateway | Edenred, was shaped by colleague feedback, the society says, making it easier to “access essential information, celebrate each other’s achievements, and see the full value of their rewards and benefits in one place“.

New features include:

Total reward statements – Colleagues can now view their full package, from pay and earnings to benefits and perks they may not yet be using.

Difference Maker of the Month – An interactive recognition space, linked to cultural behaviours, where colleagues can nominate each other for making a difference. Nominees are notified of their nomination instantly with nominations displayed on the recognition wall, fostering a culture of recognition and appreciation, and celebrating making a difference together.

New ‘People’ centre – All policies and the colleague handbook are now available in one easy-to-find location, ensuring colleagues have quick access to vital information whenever they need it. This will be the first the majority of Central Co-op colleagues can access People policies 24/7, from any device.

Central says the hub is designed with versatility in mind, reflecting the wide range of roles across the society.

“From colleagues working in food stores and funeral homes, to those based at its Support Centre, and those who travel and work on the road, the platform ensures everyone can access the same resources and feel equally connected and celebrated,” it adds.

The hub was introduced in 2022 as part of Central’s We are the Difference Makers culture change programme. To date over 90% of colleagues are registered and thousands of recognition e-cards shared, the society says, describing the hub as a “cornerstone“ of its people experience, helping reduce turnover, strengthen engagement and foster a culture “where every colleague feels valued”.

Jennifer Roberts, head of reward and wellbeing, said: “Our colleagues are at the heart of everything we do. The new Difference Maker Hub makes it simpler for them to find the resources they need, while also shining a light on the everyday acts of co-operation and care that make such a difference to our members, communities and each other.

“Our colleagues make a difference every day to our members and customers, which makes our Society so special. It’s our job to make a difference to our colleagues and the Difference Maker Hub helps us to do just this.”

To celebrate the launch, all colleagues logging into the Hub during September will be automatically entered into a prize draw to win a £100 Boots voucher.

Central says the hub is part of its “wider commitment to creating an inclusive, supportive and engaging workplace where every colleague feels valued and empowered to make a difference”.