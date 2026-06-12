Lottery boost for social clubs with development scheme from Stir to Action

The scheme aims to bring community organisers, business support and funding to clubs in areas of deprivation across England

Social clubs in some of the country’s most deprived areas are due to receive a major boost, thanks to a new £2.7m National Lottery-funded scheme aimed at tackling poverty, inequality and social isolation.

Launching this month, the 21st Century Social Clubs initiative, delivered by development co-op Stir to Action, aims to support and strengthen the role that member-owned social clubs play in their communities, in order to drive local regeneration and cohesion.

The scheme will offer community organisers, business support and dedicated funding to social clubs in areas of deprivation across England over the next five years.

Through the scheme, new business support measures and grants will be offered to social clubs, along with training schemes for organisers and the creation of a national network for member-owned social clubs.

Stir to Action says it hopes to mobilise thousands of social club members across the country to revitalise these decades-old member-owned institutions, backed by the National Lottery Community Fund’s Solidarity Fund.

Jonny Gordon-Farleigh, founder of Stir to Action and programme director of the initiative, said: “It’s about time that these member-owned institutions are recognised as vital local spaces where people can come together to work on issues they are affected by every day.”

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The scheme will be organised into a national programme as well as regional programmes developed alongside local authorities. These regional programmes will deliver group learning events, one-to-one business advice, and grant funding to clubs. Stir to Action has confirmed that the first regional programme is already active in Rotherham, with other areas to follow.

The scheme also aims to build connections between social clubs across the country. On the 10th of September, the next 21st Century Social Clubs annual conference will take place at Redhills Durham (formerly the Durham Miners’ Hall), and will be open to social club members, charities, funders, researchers, and the general public.

Alongside these community-led efforts, Stir to Action and its programme partner Power to Change are looking to engage the government and funders to enhance their approach to local regeneration, and advocate for greater inclusion of social clubs in major public investment programmes.

Nick Plumb, director of policy and insight at Power to Change said: “Social clubs are, in many ways, decades-old community businesses. We’re excited to get cracking, putting these institutions centre stage again, in their communities and across the country.”

Applications to join the first cohort of social clubs are due to open soon, with the initiative currently recruiting for programme manager and associate advisor roles.