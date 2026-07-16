Social clubs across England invited to join Lottery-backed programme

Social clubs across England are being invited to express their interest in joining 21st Century Social Clubs – a new programme supporting clubs which want to strengthen their role as spaces for community action and social cohesion.

Following the announcement of more than £2.7m in funding from the National Lottery Community Fund’s Solidarity Fund, Stir to Action has opened the first expression of interest phase for clubs wishing to join the programme.

Selected clubs will receive tailored business support, an annual budget, and a paid community organiser to work directly with the club, and will become part of a national peer network of social clubs.

The programme will also work with government, funders, and local authorities to increase recognition and investment in member-owned social clubs as vital community assets.

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Social clubs have long played an important role in bringing people together through affordable leisure, arts and culture, mutual support, and local democracy, says Stir to Action.

It says the programme aims to enable clubs to build on this legacy by strengthening governance, growing membership, diversifying income, and expanding their role within their local communities.

Stir to Action and its partners say they will work with social clubs over the next five years to help clubs across England to have “a more influential role in community action and local change, particularly addressing poverty, disadvantage, and discrimination”.

Expressions of Interest are open until 31 July 2026. Clubs can find out more and apply here.