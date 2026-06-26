£4.5m Lottery funding boost for Middleton Co-operating

‘The funding will be used to make good things happen with people in Middleton; to increase community power and build a fairer local economy’

Middleton Co-operating has received almost £4.5m from The National Lottery Community Fund.

Launched in April 2024, the community-led organisation is working to improve life for people in the Greater Mancheser town, with a vision to making it the region’s first co-operative town, “revitalising our local economy

and community”.

Posting on LinkedIn, engagement lead Kallum Nolan said: “The funding will be used to make good things happen with people in Middleton; to increase community power and build a fairer local economy through co-operation, community ownership and resident-led action.”

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The funding comes from The National Lottery Community Fund’s Solidarity Fund, which supports experienced organisations working with communities facing poverty, disadvantage and discrimination, and is part of its commitment to put community agency, power and control at the heart of its funding in England.

“That is the bit we are really celebrating today,” added Nolan. “It means we can do more with Middletonians in Middleton. More space for local people to shape what happens here. More support for the ideas, energy and leadership that already exists across our town. More chances to build community wealth, grow ownership and make decisions together about the things that matter.”

He added: “This is not about doing things to Middleton. It is about making good things happen with people in Middleton.

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“We know the next seven years will be big, challenging and full of learning. But we are ready for it, and we are excited to keep working with our members, neighbours, community groups, local businesses and institutions to build something practical, rooted and powerful together.

“Massive thanks to National Lottery players for making this work possible, and to The National Lottery Community Fund for backing Middleton Co-operating.”

The organisation is part of the proposal for a mayoral development corporation for Middleton, alongside the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), Rochdale Borough Council and Cooperatives UK. The local community and businesses would also play a major role if the scheme is approved.