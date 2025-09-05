Scotmid raises £288k for Maggie’s after year’s charity partnership

The funds raised will help the cancer charity deliver thousands of support sessions at its centres

Scotmid Co-op and Maggie’s announced that their year-long charity partnership has raised £288,000 to support people with cancer and their family and friends.

Over the past 12 months, the society’s colleagues, members and customers across Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north of England have joined forces to raise funds for Maggie’s, which provides free practical, emotional and psychological support to anyone affected by cancer.

The funds raised will help Maggie’s deliver thousands of support sessions at its centres, offering a vital lifeline to individuals navigating the challenges of a cancer diagnosis.

Colleagues from across the Scotmid family – including Scotmid Funerals and Semichem – took part in a wide range of fundraising activities, from a jailbreak challenge to a sponsored abseil down the Kelpies.

Alongside fundraising, the partnership placed a strong focus on raising awareness of the exceptional work Maggie’s does for individuals and their families. Throughout the year, Maggie’s Support Squad volunteers visited Scotmid and Semichem stores to speak directly with customers, while Maggie’s-branded merchandise – including limited-edition pin badges and air fresheners – helped keep the cause front of mind.

“This partnership has helped us reach more people than ever before,” said Maggie’s CEO Laura Lee. “The support we have received from Scotmid has been incredible, from the creativity of fundraising challenges to the warmth of staff, members and customers who welcomed our teams into stores. The money raised has, and will, make a real and lasting difference.”

Scotmid CEO Karen Scott added: “It’s been an honour to work with Maggie’s this year. I am grateful for the dedication of our colleagues, members, and customers in supporting their work. Thank you to all who contributed to this fundraising total and successful partnership.”

Scotmid says it has raised over £1.53m across its last five charity partnerships, “cementing its reputation as one of the UK’s leading retail fundraisers“.