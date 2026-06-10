East of England plans CEO transition as Andy Rigby announces departure

Rigby intends to step down from the helm of the retail society in early 2027

East of England Co-op has announced that its CEO, Andy Rigby, intends to step down from the role in early 2027, following a planned transition period and the appointment of a successor.

The decision, made by Rigby, follows three consecutive years of profit growth for the independent retailer, which provides food stores, funeral services, travel agents, petrol filling stations and security services across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire. Its turnover is nearly £370m, and the society has a significant investment property portfolio, valued at more than £134.5m.

“Leading the East of England Co-op has been one of the greatest privileges of my 45-year career. Together, we’ve built a stronger business, with a clear strategy, simple mission and lived values,” he said.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together and must say a heartfelt thank you to our colleagues, members, customers and partners for their support. I will leave knowing that the East of England Co-op is well positioned for an exciting future as a proudly independent Society dedicated to serving the communities that have supported us so well over more than 155 years.”

During his tenure, the society has expanded into two additional counties, grown its travel business and strengthened its environmental commitments, while investing in new and existing stores and branches and embracing innovation and technology.

He has also overseen a number of milestones for the organisation, including the opening of its first cashless convenience store at Ipswich Station (one of IGD’s global 25 Stores of the Future), welcomed its first diversity, equity and inclusion lead, reduced its carbon emissions by 25 percent in the last year alone and was recognised as Community Retailer of the Year – Multiple at the Retail Industry Awards.

Rigby will lead the society throughout the transition and will play an active role in supporting the recruitment and appointment of a new CEO.

“On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Andy for his exceptional leadership and commitment to our co-op,” said co-op president Mandy Errington. “Andy has led our co-op through a period of strong performance, while ensuring we remained firmly rooted in the values and principles that define who we are.

“Andy’s leadership has helped create a stronger, more resilient society, with a clear vision for the future. Importantly, this planned transition comes at a time of strength for the business, and we are delighted that Andy will play an active role in supporting the succession process and ensuring a seamless transition.”