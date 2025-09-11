Midcounties Co-op celebrates 20th anniversary with raft of member offers

‘The anniversary is not only a time to reflect on the positive difference we’ve made together to create a fairer, more sustainable, and ethical future but also to say thank you’

Midcounties Co-op celebrates its 20th anniversary this month, hailing “two decades of growth, innovation and community impact as one of the UK’s largest independent co-operatives”.

Headquartered in Warwick, the £1.5bn business now has more than 750,000 members – quadrupling from the initial 189,000 – 6,000 colleagues, and 410 sites, including Your Co-op Food stores, Your Co-op Travel branches and Little Pioneers nurseries.

Over the years, members have benefited from millions of pounds worth of savings and discounts, says the society. It has now pledged to add to this with a set of exclusive deals running through September, across its food, travel, phone and broadband businesses.

Some of the top deals include:

Your Co-op Food

The chance to win £20 off a basket of shopping, with 20 winners selected every day between 7 th – 13 th September

– 13 September 20% off selected Fairtrade products as part of Fairtrade Fortnight, combining excellent value with Midcounties’ commitment to supporting ethical and sustainable sourcing (from 21 September – 4 October)

Your Co-op Travel

Members will have the chance to win two Jet2 Holiday vouchers worth £1,020, perfect for booking a winter escape or next year’s summer getaway – enter via the post on the society’s Facebook page.

Members can save up to £150 on Co-op Holidays packages when booking in a local Co-op Travel branch and for every one booked, 20 trees will be planted through leading climate platform, Ecologi

Cruise enthusiasts can enjoy extra rewards too with a free premium drinks upgrade on 20 selected bookings with TUI Marella Cruises offering, while Fred Olsen customers will be able to take advantage of £20 in on-board credits on selected cruise

Your Co-op Broadband / Mobile

Throughout September, new customers will receive 20% off broadband

Existing members can take advantage of 20% off Travel e-SIMs and an extra £20 off the Fairphone 5, Fairbuds and Fairbuds XL

Your Co-op Mobile customers can enjoy ‘spin the wheel’ deals online, with prizes such as a Fairphone Gen 6, £20 Travel e-SIM, Fairbuds and free broadband

“Reaching our 20th anniversary is a proud moment for everyone connected to Midcounties, including our members,” said CEO Phil Ponsonby. “They are absolutely at the heart of everything we do – from offering them fair prices to giving them the opportunity to choose how we collectively give back to our local communities.

Phil Ponsonby, group chief executive of Midcounties

“The anniversary is not only a time to reflect on the positive difference we’ve made together to create a fairer, more sustainable, and ethical future but also to say thank you. By offering these exclusive deals, we’re celebrating in the way that matters most, by giving back to our members.”

Throughout the month the co-op will also highlight some of the its achievements – “from giving millions of pounds to good causes and supporting nearly 700 apprentices, to colleagues volunteering more than 560,000 hours for charities and saving over 80,000 tonnes of CO2 through sustainability initiatives”.



A crucial milestone is that trade with members now makes up 44% of the society’s total sales.

“For 20 years, our members have been at the heart of everything we do,” said Ponsonby. “One of the things I’m especially delighted with is how the proportion of spending by our members has grown to nearly half of our total transactions – as this shows that we’re providing value and that our members know that every time they spend with us, they’re helping us make a meaningful difference in our local communities.”