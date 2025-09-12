Suma co-op wins Sky ad campaign in sustainability competition

The ads will spotlight Suma’s mission to support sustainable, community-first businesses and encourage consumers to shop local

Suma Wholefoods, the UK’s largest worker co-op and a pioneer in ethical, plant-based, and sustainable products, is launching its first TV ad campaign through the Sky Zero Footprint Fund: Local Heroes competition.

The co-op, named a regional winner in the competition, says the campaign, delivered through AdSmart from Sky, will spotlight its mission to support sustainable, community-first businesses and encourage consumers to rediscover the value of shopping local.

Airing this month, the ad will run across Sky’s live TV, Sky Go, On Demand, and streaming platforms, reaching audiences in Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, and Bristol.

By targeting regions with strong independent retail presence, says Suma, the campaign aims to drive customers directly to local stockists of its products.

“This campaign isn’t just about Suma – it’s about the independent retailers who are the heart of our communities,” said Rebecca Kinnard, a member of the brand development team at Suma. “We want to inspire people to reconnect with their high streets, seek out independent shops, and choose sustainable, ethical options. When customers see our ad, we want them to see their local Suma stockist as part of a bigger movement.”

Related: Suma Wholefoods publishes annual sustainability data

Suma was chosen for the Sky Zero Footprint Fund in recognition of its commitment to sustainability, equity, and community impact, including: offering a 100% vegetarian and plant-based product range; aiming to cut scope 1 & 2 emissions by 90% by 2035; supporting food banks, charities, and grassroots community projects; and championing an equal-wage model and LGBTQIA+ rights.

The ad has been produced in partnership with a local creative team and highlights the collective power of co-operatives and independent retailers to drive positive change, says Suma.

“Being part of the Sky Zero Footprint Fund has given us an incredible platform to amplify our values,” added Kinnard. “But more importantly, it gives visibility to the independent retailers we work with – those who keep our high streets vibrant and our communities resilient.”