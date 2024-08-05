Suma Wholefoods co-op publishes annual sustainability data

Suma aims to reach net zero scope one and two emissions by 2035

Suma Wholefoods co-operative has published its 2023 Sustainability Report, detailing the progress it has made towards its sustainability strategy over the past year.

The Yorkshire-based co-op launched the strategy last year, outlining a number of 2030 sustainability goals under six key areas: net zero, nature, zero waste, decent work, healthy and sustainable diets and education and engagement.

One of the goals Suma set last year was to assess its scope three emissions (scope one emissions come directly from Suma, scope two are indirect emissions from purchased energy, while scope three are indirect emissions found across Suma’s value chain).

The co-op reports that its scope one, two and three emissions have now been calculated and verified, and will be setting out reduction targets later this year. It has also introduced a second biogas truck to its fleet, towards its goal of decarbonising its vehicles.

Ben Pearson, Suma’s sustainability coordinator, said: “We firmly believe that businesses hold a pivotal role in addressing the climate crisis. Making accurate and coherent information accessible to all stakeholders is not just important; it’s essential.”

Suma aims to reach net zero greenhouse gas scope one and two emissions by 2035, and net zero scope three as soon as it can after that.

The worker-owned wholesaler has also been working towards its zero waste goals, by directing food waste from its canteen to become renewable electricity.

In the area of decent work, Suma has updated its modern slavery policy relating to its supply chain, and says it is prioritising products from certified suppliers such as Fairtrade and co-operatives to support living wages. Suma itself is an equal pay co-op meaning all of its employees are paid the same.

Board member Emilie Secker said: “We’re pleased to see the culmination of hard work and steadfast dedication from everyone in our co-operative reflected in this year’s report. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our workers, customers, and communities for their continued support.”

Marketing team member Rebecca Kinnard described producing the report as a “really positive process, pulling together our collective achievements and reflecting on our progress”.

“Of course, we acknowledge areas for improvement,” she added, “but we remain committed and have lots to look forward to. We can’t wait to share our updates with you as we go.”

Ethical Consumer now ranks Suma joint top of its supermarket category, alongside Riverford Organic.