Mondragon posts positive 2025 revenue and job figures

‘Creating wealth through employment and profit sharing is one of the characteristics that distinguishes Mondragon’

Mondragon worker co-op federation has shared its annual results for 2025, reporting strong job creation stats, positive sales figures, and growing investments made by its member organisations.

On the sales front, Mondragon president Pello Rodríguez called 2025 a ‘successful year’ despite international uncertainty. Mondragon surpassed 2024 business volumes with €11.322bn in sales – 1% year-on-year growth – and aggregate profits of over €600m.

Rodríguez reportedly emphasised that Mondragon is “not just about business”, and that “creating wealth through employment and profit sharing is one of the characteristics that distinguishes Mondragon”.

To this end, Mondragon continues to be the Basque Country’s largest employer and the fifth-largest private employer in Spain overall; in 2025 it created 1,346 new jobs across the group – bringing its total number of employees up to 71,415.

The federation also highlighted the growth in investments made by its member co-operatives. Mondragon reportedly grew its investments to €406m, a 7.8% increase compared to 2024. This brings total cumulative investments up to €1.8bn over the last five years.

Three new businesses were launched, including Orbik Cybersecurity, Amets Power Electronics, and Innkia; meanwhile, the Mondragon Foundation and member co-ops allocated over €49m to more than 1000 organisations and projects focused on ‘social inclusion, poverty reduction, education, culture, sports, the Basque language, and environmental sutainability’.

Mondragon also invested €218m in R&D within its Knowledge division, or 4.4% of its total industrial sales. This saw it employ more than 2,100 researchers, with its most significant project being the Zorrotzaurre Technology Hub in Bilbao.

Moving into 2026, Mondragon reported a year-on-year increase in sales by 2.5% during the first four months of the year, with employment continuing to grow.

“The performance during the first four months has been positive,” said Rodríguez, “but we remain attentive to the international situation and closely monitor geopolitical developments.”

The full 2025 Mondragon Annual Report is due to be published on its website in the coming weeks