Central Co-op launches this year’s Christmas Toy Appeal

The appeal, which runs from 12 November to 13 December, asks customers and members to drop off brand-new toys, games and gifts

Central Co-op has once again launched its Christmas Toy Appeal, “bringing communities together to make sure all children wake up to a gift on Christmas morning”.

From 12 November to 13 December, donation points will be in place at all Central stores and funeral homes, where customers and members can drop off brand-new toys, games and gifts for children who might otherwise go without.

The appeal supports local and national charities working with families in need across Central Co-op’s trading area.

And the co-ops is sending its Toy Appeal van across the country, visiting selected stores with festive samples from the society’s Christmas food range, including Gingerbread & Maple Mince Pies, Irresistible Giant Cinnamon Knots, Fruited & Spiced Stollen, Black Forest Brownies, and Irresistible Roast Duck & Spiced Clementine Crisps.

Visitors can stop by to donate while enjoying a taste of Christmas.

“The Toy Appeal captures what our co-operative values are all about – community, compassion and care,” said society president Elaine Dean. “Every donation brings a little hope and happiness to children who deserve a magical Christmas. We’re so grateful to our Members, colleagues and customers for their generosity year after year.”

Last year, the appeal collected more than 3,500 gifts for children supported by local charities.

The society is also continuing a range of initiatives to support children and families experiencing poverty due to the increasing cost-of-living, from colleague financial wellbeing programmes and community grants to food redistribution through Olio, and partnerships with Samaritans and Child Bereavement UK.

Central Co-op welcomes donations that are:

Brand new and unused

Non-violent and non-edible

Not battery-operated or require ongoing costs

To find your nearest Central shop and drop-off point, visit stores.centralengland.coop/search