2025 in review: Debbie Robinson

How was the 2025 International Year of Cooperatives for you and your organisation?

This was one of the most transformative years in Central Co-op’s history. A year that demonstrated not only the strength of our movement but its capacity for bold, future-shaping decisions.

We began the year navigating the sector-wide effects of the cyber incident at Co-op Group, which tested supply chains across the movement and reminded us of the importance of solidarity, resilience and shared learning.

But 2025 will ultimately be remembered for two defining moments that embodied Principle 6,

co-operation among co-operatives, on a remarkable scale.

The first was the successful integration of Chelmsford Star Co-operative Society, following overwhelming member support. This was a profound demonstration of co-operative partnership: securing Chelmsford Star’s future after more than 150 years of local service, safeguarding jobs and preserving its identity, while enabling new investment and shared value across Essex. It strengthened both societies and showed how co-operation can offer stability and purpose-led growth in challenging times.

The second defining moment was members’ resounding approval for Central Co-op and Midcounties Co-operative to come together to create a brand-new society. This is the most significant development in the UK co-operative sector for a generation. With more than one million members and over 13,000 colleagues, the new society will be the UK’s largest independent co-operative, with the scale to deliver greater value, deeper community impact and a stronger national voice for co-operation. What makes this truly extraordinary is the strength of feeling behind it: members across both societies voted overwhelmingly for a future built on shared strength, resilience and ambition.

The International Year of Co-operatives also strengthened our global connections. Through the CM50 leadership circle, we are contributing to the development of a digital global co-operative ecosystem – a priority identified by CM50 as part of its global manifesto. We’re excited to see the expertise and resources of the world’s largest co-operatives coming together to drive forward shared digital infrastructure and secure co-op-to-co-op trade at scale.

We also advanced European supply chain collaboration, including work to source bananas and citrus fruit directly from co-operative producers. Practical examples of shorter, fairer supply chains.

At home, we accelerated our climate agenda, with new renewable energy agreements taking us to 40% green energy self-sufficiency next year, alongside SBTi-validated targets that place us among global leaders in credible climate action.

What are your hopes for 2026?

Looking ahead to 2026, my hope is to realise the full potential of our new society, deepen international collaboration through CM50, and continue demonstrating that co-operatives are essential to a fairer, greener future.