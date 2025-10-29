West Yorkshire moor brought under community ownership

Bridestones Moor, near Todmorden, will be managed by a CIC led by local ecologists, naturalists and residents

Bridestones Moor, a dramatic 114-acre space above Todmorden, West Yorkshire, has been brought under community ownership.

The site, beloved in Calderdale for its striking rock formations, sweeping moorland vistas and wildlife, will now be managed by Bridestones Rewilded, a community interest company (CIC) led by local ecologists, naturalists and residents.

The acquisition, the first of its kind in the Calder Valley, was made possible through a combination of crowdfunding and a philanthropic loan from environmental campaigner Julia Davies of We Have The Power.

Brinestones Rewilded, which launched its bid to buy the moor last year, says the initiative demonstrates the growing influence of local communities and the wider public in shaping the future of the region’s natural heritage.

Dr Anthony Arak, co-founder of the CIC, described the purchase as “a huge milestone for both conservation and community action. Bridestones Moor now belongs to the community. Together, we can ensure this extraordinary landscape is protected, restored and shared for generations to come.”

Home to iconic species including curlew, short-eared owl and red grouse, the moor plays a crucial role in local biodiversity. The project’s ambitions extend beyond wildlife protection, encompassing the restoration of carbon-rich peatland, ancient grassland and heathland, with benefits for climate resilience, flood prevention and ecological health.

Bridestones Moor is also steeped in cultural significance. Folklore suggests that the distinctive stones which overlook the valley resemble a bride and a groom, lending the site its evocative name. In recent years, the moor has appeared on Channel 5’s Yorkshire Great and Small, further cementing its place in local culture.

“The response from the community has been remarkable and we are incredibly grateful for everyone’s support,” said Arak. “People recognise how vital moorlands are for wildlife, carbon storage and wellbeing. Now that Bridestones Moor is in community hands, we can work together to restore it for the benefit of all.”

Supporters wishing to contribute to the next phase of restoration can visit the Bridestones Rewilded’s fundraiser or sign up to volunteer at bridestones.love