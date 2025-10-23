Central Co-op says it has saved 8,800 tonnes of food waste

The retail society says it made the saving over three years through a partnership with Retail Insight

Central Co-op says it has saved more than 8,800 tonnes of food waste over three years through its partnership with Retail Insight.

Retail Insight, which works with a number of retail co-ops, including the Co-op Group, Scotmid and Southern, offers the WasteInsight solution, which uses AI and data analysis to address the full food waste lifecycle, from forecasting and expiration management to dynamic markdowns and donation opportunities.

Its insights have enabled Central to sell more stock at reduced prices, minimise waste and boost in-store productivity.

Results highlighted by the society since 2023 include: 8,796 tonnes of food waste avoided; 20,977,826 meals saved; 32,449,817 reduced-to-clear units sold; 23,750 tonnes of carbon emissions avoided.

“Reducing food waste is a key part of our journey to net zero and reflects our wider commitment to sustainability, fairness and supporting the communities we serve,” said senior operational excellence manager Ben Grove.

“Partnering with Retail Insight has enabled us to make a real difference – cutting carbon, keeping good food in circulation and offering better value to our members and customers. It’s a clear example of how we’re delivering on our co-operative purpose while building a more sustainable future.”

Kieran O’Brien, VP customer success EMEA at Retail Insight, added: “Central Co-op’s clear commitment to sustainability and innovation shines through in their willingness to embed AI led waste reduction into store operations, and which has had a remarkable impact. We’re thrilled to be supporting them on this journey and look forward to further progress in the years ahead.”

Central says it is now working with Retail Insight to unlock additional gains in sell-through, labour efficiency, and inventory accuracy.