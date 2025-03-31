Welsh co-op development agency launches digital inclusion guides

Cwmpas, the Welsh co-op development agency, has launched a set of training guides to improve digital inclusion and wellbeing.

Produced by the agency’s Digital Communities Wales (DCW): Digital Confidence, Health and Well-being team, the guides are tailored to the programme’s thematic areas of focus: health, social care, social housing, older people, ethnic minority communities, and Gypsy, Roma and traveller communities.

Cwmpas says there is significant potential for digital inclusion to improve the health and wellbeing of older people and people with a long-term health condition in Wales. The rapid growth in digital technologies offers amazing opportunities for people to actively participate in their care and improve their health and wellbeing, it adds – but there is also a serious risk that people who are digitally excluded get left behind, creating further health inequalities.

Jocelle Lovell, director of inclusive communities at Cwmpas, said: “Bridging the digital divide isn’t just about technology – it’s about fostering a sense of inclusion, empowerment, and lifelong learning. Together, we can create a more digitally inclusive society.

“We know that the best way to reach the people at risk of being left behind in the ever-changing digital landscape is to work with the organisations and communities that directly support them.

“Having the access, skills, confidence, and motivation can enhance people’s capabilities for using the internet and technology.”

DCW supports organisations that are working with digitally excluded people. At a significant risk of exclusion are people from Gypsy, Roma and traveller communities, as they face more barriers than most. Those barriers can include lack of access to broadband on sites, difficulty with subscription access due to lack of a fixed home address, literacy and communication skills.

DCW also supports people from ethnic minority communities in Wales, for whom digital skills can improve social interaction, access to information and services, and online safety. The programme also works extensively with registered social landlords operating across Wales who are in a strong position to support tenants, and members of the community, with increasing their digital skills, confidence and wellbeing.

Having digital skills can enhance social connections, enable access to information and provide access to online services.

Cwmpas now offers a range of practical and useful online digital training guides via the Digital Communities Wales programme, with topics covering online safety, virtual reality, an online safety resources leaflet, accessibility guide, and step-by-step instructions on creating an account for Alexa or Google Assistant on smart devices. The links to those are listed below.

By using and promoting these guides and partnering with Cwmpas, organisations can empower individuals to engage confidently with technology and the online world.

