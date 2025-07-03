Co-operators gather in Greater Manchester

The modern co-operative business model was born in the North West of England; nearly two centuries later, it is one of the UK’s most influential global exports. Today, there are more than 7,000 independent co-operatives in the UK, employing around 200,000 people and serving 15 million members – equivalent to over a fifth of the population. Globally, there are more than three million co-operatives worldwide, generating over $3tn in turnover and supporting one billion people.

During the first week of July, more than 600 co-operators representing 100 countries are gathering in Manchester to attend the International Co-operative Alliance (ICA) General Assembly on Tuesday, 2 July and a number of statutory meetings on 3 July, followed by Co-operatives UK’s Co-op Congress on 4 and 5 July. The events coincide with the United Nations’ International Day of Co-operatives on Saturday, 5 July.

The events also mark 180 years since the Rochdale Pioneers opened their first store and 130 years since the ICA was founded – and takes place within the UN International Year of Cooperatives 2025.

“The International Year celebrates how co-operatives build a better world. In Greater Manchester, 180 years ago, the Rochdale Pioneers started this journey by building a better world for their community,” said Ariel Guarco, President of the ICA, ahead of the week. “To recognise this, we look forward to bringing more than 400 delegates representing 100 countries to the region to learn, share and celebrate together.”

The General Reception was hosted by the UK’s Co-op Group in Manchester Town Hall, with a delegate reception in the Group’s Angel Square headquarters.

“The values of co-operation were born in the North West [of England] and they remain just as relevant today,” said Shirine Khoury-Haq, Co-op Group CEO. “This is a moment to reflect on where we came from and to show how we are still working with communities, both here and around the world, to build a fairer future. What’s more, this year demonstrates how co-operatives are leading the way in creating global economic connections that benefit everyone.”

Co-op Congress, hosted by Co-operatives UK in Rochdale, will welcome international speakers and visitors, as well as special guests including actor, comedian and producer Steve Coogan; author, journalist and political commentator Grace Blakeley; Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and a number of MPs.

“I’m thrilled that the UK – and Greater Manchester – will host the global co-operative delegation this week,” said Rose Marley, CEO of Co-operatives UK. It’s wonderful that we get this opportunity to showcase the UK movement, especially during the UN International Year of Co-operatives.

“We’ve planned an extra special UK Co-op Congress to mark the occasion – with a powerful line-up of high-profile speakers from across the co-operative economy and beyond.”

The ICA’s general Assembly was opened by Councillor Carmine Grimshaw, Lord Mayor of Manchester.

Alongside Co-operatives UK – the federation and business network for co-operatives in the country – direct ICA members from the UK include retailer the Midcounties Co-operative and tech organisation VME Coop.

“It is inspiring to see the ICA return to Greater Manchester, birthplace of the Rochdale Pioneers, just as the ICA looks to embark on its new strategy for 2026-2030, said VME CEO, Stephen Gill. “VME Coop proudly joins our UK partners in welcoming delegates to the city that showed the world how shared ownership can build fair, resilient economies for all.”

Midcounties CEO, Phil Ponsonby said: “Our cooperative values and principles have evolved with the times over the last 180 years, but they still act as a solid foundation for building a fairer, more sustainable and ethical future. And this is true on a global scale. We are looking forward to welcoming the world to Rochdale and Manchester during the UN International Year of Cooperatives, and sharing together how the global movement can and is helping to ‘build a better world’.”