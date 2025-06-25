Canadian government unveils plaque to co-op apex

A plaque installed in Hamilton, Ontario, by Parks Canada pays tribute to the pioneering work of the Co-operative Union of Canada

The Co-operative Union of Canada (CUC) is to be honoured with a ceremonial plaque in Hamilton, Ontario, by state agency Parks Canada.

The announcement was made by Steven Guilbeault, minister of Canadian identity, culture and official languages, and national apex Co-operatives and Mutuals Canada put the plaque on show at their annual congress in Regina, Saskatchewan, from June 10 to 11.

Founded in 1909, CUC played a pioneering role in uniting and representing co-ops across the country, operating primarily as a consumer pressure group before World War I. After that, it scored some notable successes: in1944 it convinced the federal government to improve tax changes that would have damaged the co-op sector; in 1970 it successfully lobbied ministers to pass the first federal co-operative legislation, the Canada Cooperative Associations Act.

By 1984, the CUC was a national organisation focused on promoting government relations with the co-operative community, coordinating shared interests among co-operatives, leading communication and promotion of co-operative activities, and advancing international co-operative development.

“From its founding in 1909 to its advocacy for landmark legislation, the Co-operative Union of Canada helped shape a more equitable and collaborative Canada,” said Guilbeault. “Historic designations reflect Canada’s rich and varied history, and I encourage all Canadians to learn more about the Co-operative Union of Canada and its important contributions to our shared heritage.”

Hamilton Centre MP Aslam Rana said: “Parks Canada’s commemoration of the Co-operative Union of Canada reflects our nation’s commitment to honouring the legacy of community-driven organizations that have shaped our history, reinforcing the enduring power of co-operatives in building stronger, more inclusive communities across Canada.”

This historic designation honours not only the organisation’s legacy, said Parks Canada, “but the enduring power of co-ops in building stronger communities in Canada and around the world.”

Parks Canada and the Historic Sites and the Monuments Board of Canada recognise significant people, places, and events that shaped the country. The designation process is largely driven by public nominations.

Photo: John Kay, president, and Mike Toye, executive director, Co-operatives and Mutuals Canada at the unveiling of the plaque (image: Co-operatives and Mutuals Canada (CNW Group/Parks Canada (HQ))