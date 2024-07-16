Vaughan Gething resigns as first minister of Wales

The Labour/Co-op leader had been dogged by allegations during his four months in the post

Vaughan Gething, the Labour/Co-op first minister of Wales, has announced his resignation after four months in the post.

“I have this morning taken the difficult decision to begin the process of stepping down as leader of the Welsh Labour Party and, as a result, first minister,” he said in his statement. “Having been elected as leader of my party in March, I had hoped that over the summer a period of reflection, rebuilding and renewal could take place under my leadership.

“I recognise now that this is not possible.”

Gething, 50, took up the role in March, making him the first Black leader of a European country. He was a vocal supporter of the co-op movement, backing initiatives like Banc Cymru, a project to launch a national community bank.

But he was immediately embroiled in controversy over more than £200,000 of donations to his leadership campaign, from a company owned by a man previously convicted of environmental offences.

In June, he refused to resign despite losing a vote of confidence, called in the Senned by the Conservatives.

His resignation comes after Welsh Labour ministers Julie James, Lesley Griffiths, Mick Antoniw and Jeremy Miles – the last two Labour / Co-op – quit their roles and called on him to stand down.

Miles, who stood against Gething for the Welsh Labour leadership, told him: “We cannot continue like this. The events of the last few months including your loss of the confidence vote in the Senedd, have been incredibly painful.

“It’s essential that we begin to repair the damage immediately, and I have reached the conclusion very regrettably that this cannot happen under your leadership.”

Gething was also damaged by the sacking of Hannah Blythyn from her role as the minister for social partnership, with allegations that she was the source of leaked text messages that appeared to show he had advocated deleting messages during the Covid pandemic.

Welsh Conservatives were planning to revive the issue, tabling a Senned motion for tomorrow (17 July) to force him the publish the evidence used to sack Blythyn.

He had also faced an extremely challenging political environment, with the Welsh Labour administration under fire over problems in the NHS and schools, and the controversial 20mph speed limit.

In his resignation statement, he defended himself against the allegations. “A growing assertion that some kind of wrongdoing has taken place has been pernicious, politically motivated and patently untrue,” he said. “In 11 years as a minister, I have never ever made a decision for personal gain. I have never ever misused or abused my ministerial responsibilities.”

“My integrity matters. I have not compromised it. I regret that the burden of proof is no longer an important commodity in the language of our politics. I do hope that can change.”

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun an Iorwerth called for a snap Senned election, warning that a third Labour first minister in seven months is a “revolving door of chaos”.”

“The people of Wales must be given the opportunity to elect a new government,” he added, “and an election must be called.”

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew R T Davies said: “Vaughan Gething’s resignation is long overdue.

“But there can be no doubt that his Labour colleagues, from those who resigned today all the way up to Keir Starmer, have stood by his side and are culpable for the breakdown of governance in Wales. Wales will remember.”