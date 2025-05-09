US-UK trade deal: what does it mean for co-ops?

Reaction from the UK National Farmers Union and the US National Council of Farmer Cooperatives

The UK and US agreed a trade deal on 8 May which aims to grow the quality and volume of trade between two states as well as make it easier for businesses to operate, invest and trade in both countries.

The deal includes a new reciprocal market access on beef – with UK farmers given a quota for 13,000 metric tonnes. According to the UK government, there will be no weakening of UK food standards on imports, something that farmers and agricultural co-ops had concerns about.

The tariff on ethanol coming into the UK from the US, which is widely used in the manufacturing sector, is also removed under the deal.

“I am delighted our calm approach and proactive engagement with the US has resulted in this deal which cuts tariffs for UK industry and cuts costs for businesses,” said Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, a Labour/Co-op MP.

“Businesses across the country will be glad to see our approach working, but this is only the beginning. We look forward to strengthening our trading relationship with the US through a wider economic deal, which will help us to deliver on our Plan for Change to provide economic stability and make this country fit for the future,” he added.

The National Farmers Union, whose members include agricultural co-ops, said the deal was direct result of tariffs introduced by the US administration in April.

“Since then, we have worked tirelessly on behalf of British agriculture, engaging closely with the UK government to ensure our farmers receive a fair and balanced outcome within this deal and that the public is not exposed to lower standard produce,” NFU President Tom Bradshaw said in a statement.

“We appreciate the government’s efforts in listening to our concerns, particularly around maintaining high standards, protecting sensitive agricultural sectors and securing reciprocal access for beef.

“For several years, we’ve campaigned with the UK’s agricultural attachés in Washington for market access for British beef, a product globally respected for its quality and strong environmental credentials. These efforts have contributed to enabling the UK government to secure ring-fenced access for British beef exports to the US.”

Bradshaw added that the inclusion of a significant volume of bioethanol in the deal raised concerns for British arable farmers.

“We are working through what this means for the viability of the domestic bioethanol production and therefore the potential impact on our members.

“Our biggest concern is that two agricultural sectors have been singled out to shoulder the heavy burden of the removal of tariffs for other industries in the economy. While we understand this, we also know that today is the start, not the end, of a process and UK agriculture cannot continue to shoulder such imbalances in future negotiations,” he concluded.

The deal was also welcomed by the USA’s National Council of Farmer Cooperatives (NCFC), which represents agri co-ops’ interests in legislative and regulatory affairs.

President Chuck Conner told Oklahoma Farm Report his organisation looked forward to reviewing the details once the text of the agreement became available.

He added that the sector expected “any future trade agreements with other countries secure meaningful new market access to help offset losses in other export markets”. NCFC stands ready to work with the administration to ensure that the final agreement delivers tangible results for the country’s agricultural sector, he added.

The deal was the second trade announcement this week, following the India Free Trade Agreement on 6 May. Reached after three years of talks, the agreement aims to increase bilateral trade by a further £25.5bn ($34bn) by 2040.

The NFU welcomed the announcement, particularly the news of tariff reductions for whisky and gin, salmon, chocolate, biscuits and lamb, something it had campaigned for. The deal includes reductions on 90% of tariff lines for UK exports to India.

“We’re pleased to see a balanced and considered outcome of the trade negotiations with India. Throughout these negotiations we have urged the government to stand its ground and to honour its commitments to British farmers when striking free trade deals,” Bradshaw said.

“Overall, this deal will be reassuring for many farm businesses and we urge the government to maintain this balanced approach in all future trade negotiations,” he added.

Under the deal, imports will still have to meet the same UK food safety and biosecurity standards.

“Ministers have clearly listened to our concerns around upholding the UK’s production standards and the importance of safeguarding our most sensitive farming sectors by maintaining the current level of tariffs for imports of sugar, chicken, eggs and pork,” said Bradshaw.



“Overall, this deal will be reassuring for many farm businesses and we urge the government to maintain this balanced approach in all future trade negotiations,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, India’s trade ministry estimates that 99% of Indian exports would benefit from zero duty under the deal, including textiles.