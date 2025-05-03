Credit Unions Finance Politics & Legal News item North America

US credit unions continue campaign to maintain tax exemption

A report on potential government spending reductions included revoking the credit union tax status

May 3, 2025
Anca Voinea

US credit union leaders have been engaging with federal government and Congress officials as part of their efforts to maintain the industry’s tax exemption.

In January, America’s Credit Unions , the federal credit union apex, launched the campaign ‘Don’t Tax My Credit Union’ in response to an ad by the American Bankers Association, which questioned the income tax exemption.

Conventional banks have been lobbying against the exemption for many years and are redoubling their efforts following a change of government. The House Ways and Means Committee has already conducted two tax reform hearings in Congress, and a report on potential government spending reductions included revoking the credit union tax status as an option to counter tax cuts.

The National Business Cooperative Association (NCBA-Clusa) warns that engagement in the ‘Don’t Tax My Credit Union’ campaign is at a critical juncture, with reports suggesting the House Ways and Means Committee aims to mark up its tax legislation in two weeks. 

America’s Credit Unions says it will continue to lead a unified tax advocacy strategy among credit unions, leagues and other industry partners to ensure the credit union tax status is protected.

Throughout April and May, representatives from America’s Credit Unions, the Missouri Credit Union Association and credit union leaders from Arkansas and Oklahoma met with Congress officials and their staff to encourage them to support the tax status and advance other priorities.

The apex is encouraging members to continue writing to their lawmakers and contribute op-eds and letters for local news to impact decision-making.

Greater Iowa Credit Union president and CEO, Scott Zahnle, contributed an article to his local publication, Ames Tribune, in which he urged Iowans to take action, explaining that more than 1.5 million Iowans, including the over 113,000 credit union members living in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, rely on credit unions for people-first financial services.

The article also highlights credit unions’ co-op ethos, arguing that they are not-for-profit financial co-operatives owned by and operated for the benefit of their members.

“As cooperatively owned institutions, credit unions succeed when people come together,” he wrote. “Now, more than ever, we must unite to protect credit unions as a vital financial partner.”

Zahnle’s district is represented by Representative Randy Feenstra, R, who serves on the House Ways and Means Committee.  

America’s Credit Unions is encouraging other credit unions to join the ‘Don’t Tax My Credit Union’ campaign and has shared a range of Member Activation Program’s Don’t Tax My Credit Union resources, including sample outreach.

Anca Voinea

Anca focuses on international news – and with French, Spanish and Romanian languages under her belt, this is an important area of growth for the news.

More articles by Anca Voinea

Related articles

Credit Unions

Woccu is on the lookout for a new president and CEO

May 2, 2025
Anca Voinea

Paul Treinen will serve as interim CEO following the departure of Elissa McCarter LaBorde, who has…

Credit Unions

SoundPound credit unions expand travel ticket deal in Greater Manchester

April 17, 2025
Miles Hadfield

The consortium is working with the transport authority to offer savings on the region's Bee bus…

Credit Unions

World credit union day to build on International Year of Cooperatives

April 17, 2025
Miles Hadfield

This year's theme, Cooperation for a Prosperous World, is designed to tie in with campaigning work…