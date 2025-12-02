US farm co-op Central Valley Ag reports $35.2m profit

In its annual report, the co-op set out capital investments over the year alongside community support efforts and training for the next generation

Farmer-owned Central Valley Ag (CVA) co-op, based in York, Nebraska, has reported US$35.2m on sales of $1.93bn for the year to 25 August.

The co-op – placed 33rd in this year’s list of the biggest US co-ops by revenue, compiled by the National Cooperative Bank – says the result means it can return $15.3m to members through equity redemptions and patronage dividends.

But figure was down from the previous year, when the grain-handling co-op – which also operates in Iowa and Kansas – reported $44.9m profit on $1.67bn in revenue.

In its annual report, the co-op hailed “a year of progress and reinvestment … focused on strengthening our co-operative for today and the future”.

It said it had continued to “prioritise long-term value” through $106.3m in capital investments, strategic acquisitions and the launch of new products, alongside efforts to strengthen its co-operative system through leadership changes, operational growth and community engagement.

“CVA’s results this year reflect the strength of our members and the dedication of our team,” said CEO and president Nic McCarthy, who took up the leadership role in June. “We remain committed to delivering the products, services and innovation that help our producers succeed.”

Key points from the year include a total intake of 120.5 million bushels in November 2024, and the same month saw the opening of Specialty Ag Formulations, a joint venture facility in Aurora, Nebraska which manufactures micronutrients in Aurora, Nebraska.

In June this year, it launched the CVA Connect app to help customers manage their business with the co-op.

And in August the co-op acquired full ownership of the 81-20 Grain plant in Randolph, Nebraska, buying out the 50% stake from joint venture partner ADM.

Over the summer, the co-op built a new hub in Courtland, Kansas, offering grain, agronomy and energy to enhance speed, scale and service for members; and approved the construction of a 2 million bushel hoop building at its Narka, Kansas site.

The co-op awarded $1,000 each to 20 agriculture students, alongside $14,300 in apprenticeship tuition for four students, as part of its efforts to develop the next generation of industry professionals.

Community efforts included support for local fire departments with colleagues putting in more than 160 hours of training and helping with 19 rescues in four years, alongside 16,260 hours volunteering in the community. “Those who live in rural areas know it truly takes a village to sustain the programmes and services that make our towns thrive.”

This year, the co-op gave back more than $1.4m to support local programs, education, and initiatives, and donated $20,000 to local food banks.