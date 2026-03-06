Share offer opens for UK co-op and community business fund

Icof Community Capital wants to raise £600,000 towards its revolving loan fund, which supports communities looking to save local assets

Icof Community Capital (ICC), a revolving loan fund for co-ops and community businesses looking to deliver social value across the UK, has launched a share offer on Ethex.

The goal is raise up to £600,000 to grow the existing revolving loan pot of “patient, values-aligned capital which supports the communities who are working to save the village pubs and community shops, local sports grounds and social hubs that hold them together”.

These local assets are often at risk of closure or private redevelopment but struggle to access finance from mainstream lenders.

ICC has been operating for over 30 years and is managed by Co-operative and Community Finance (CCF), which boasts more than five decades of experience supporting the sector. Since its inception, says CCF, the fund has invested millions into dozens of community businesses, “recycling capital repeatedly to maximise impact and helping community enterprises turn ambition into long-term success”.

The launch follows the UK government’s pledge to double the size of the co-operative and mutual sector. According to the Co-operative and Mutual Economy 2025 report, co-ops are more than twice as likely to survive beyond five years than conventional businesses, while community-owned enterprises play a critical role in tackling regional inequality, strengthening local economies and supporting social cohesion.

But the report warns that access to finance is one of the biggest barriers preventing the sector from scaling its impact, and CCF says the share offer is one remedy to this.

The offer includes an aspiration to pay 3% annual interest in additional shares and qualifies for community investment tax relief (CITR), whereby tax relief is available to individuals and is worth up to 25% of the value of their investment over a period of five years providing a further 5% annual reduction in Income or corporation tax over five years. Capital raised will be recycled through the ICC loan fund, says CCF, “enabling more community-focused businesses to succeed and multiplying the long-term impact of each investment”.

“Community ownership is one of the most powerful tools we have to rebuild resilience, connection and opportunity at a local level,” said Lisa Ashford, CEO of Ethex.

“At a time when too many communities are losing the spaces and services they rely on, this share offer gives investors a tangible way to be part of the solution. By supporting ICOF Community Capital, investors are helping communities to take ownership of their future and proving that business can work for people and place, not just profit.”

The share offer is open here until 31 May. Capital is at risk and investors should read the full share offer document and seek financial advice if needed.