Government must do more to save community pubs, warns Plunkett UK

Plunkett UK has expressed disappointment at the government’s announcement of a 15% discount on pubs’ business rates bills from April.

The national charity for rural community business warns that the measures are “nowhere near enough to stem the crisis facing the sector” – particularly for its community pub members that have already “stepped in where the market has failed”.

CEO James Alcock said: “Fifteen per cent discounts might make a headline, but it won’t save the pubs that are already on the brink. Community‑owned pubs have been rescued once by local people – they shouldn’t be left to fight for survival all over again.”

Terry Rogers, of the Auctioneer Arms in Caverswall, revealed their community pub has been slapped with an extra £31,500 costs in 2025 alone from the Chancellor’s hikes to National Insurance, the minimum wage and business rates.

The newly announced relief averaging £1,650 barely makes a dent in the damage these costs have already inflicted.

“This feels like a temporary measure that sticks a plaster on a much bigger wound,” said Rogers. “The real damage to pubs has come from rising costs over the past few years, particularly national insurance and minimum wage increases, which have made it far harder to rebuild after the pandemic and sustain local employment.

“Without addressing those wider pressures, pubs are left facing difficult choices that ultimately risk jobs and community services.”

Photo: Terry Rogers (centre), manager at the Auctioneer Arms, with two young people who are volunteers at the community-owned pub