Woccu names keynote speakers for World Credit Union Conference

Freddie Ravel, Holly Ransom and Julia Gillard will address delegates at the event in Sydney this July

The World Council of Credit Unions (Woccu) has announced the keynote speakers for the 2026 World Credit Union Conference (WCUC), taking place this July in Sydney, Australia.

As the premier global gathering of the credit union movement, WCUC brings together leaders from across continents to exchange ideas, strengthen collaboration and advance co-operative finance on an international stage.

The speakers are:

Freddie Ravel internationally known as “the Keynote Maestro,” who blends world-class musicianship with powerful leadership insight. A #1 recording artist and collaborator with the likes of Santana, Madonna, Prince and Earth, Wind & Fire, Ravel seeks to demonstrate how harmony, rhythm and alignment drive high-performing teams and resilient organisations. Having addressed audiences in 84 countries and leading organisations such as Nasa, Apple and EY, he will challenge attendees to remain human-centred and connected in an AI-driven world.

Holly Ransom, globally recognised speaker, interviewer and founder and CEO of Emergent, was named one of Australia’s 100 Most Influential Women. She has interviewed leaders including Barack Obama and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. A Fulbright scholar and Harvard Kennedy School fellow, Ransom works to equip leaders to ask better questions, challenge assumptions and accelerate meaningful change across sectors.

Julia Gillard, the 27th prime minister of Australia and the first woman to hold that office, “brings global statesmanship and reform leadership” to the event, says Woccu. “Having guided Australia through the global financial crisis and delivered landmark national reforms, she continues to shape global conversations through her leadership in education, mental health and women’s leadership. Her perspective on governance, resilience and inclusive economic growth speaks directly to the cooperative mission.”

Early bird registration is now open at a discounted rate through April 2. Learn more and register at wcuc.org