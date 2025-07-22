Finance Housing co-op News item United Kingdom

Welsh housing co-op secures refinancing package from CCF

Ty Brethyn Housing Co-op, near Llangollen, will use the loan package to secure financial sustainability

July 22, 2025
Miles Hadfield

A housing co-op in North Wales has obtained a loan package from Co-operative & Community Finance (CCF) to refinance loan stock as members look to secure financial sustainability.

Ty Brethyn Housing Co-op, located a short distance from Llangollen, Denbighshire, consists of a former Victorian Mill, several outbuildings and approximately five acres of land. Home to nine residents, it was incorporated as a fully mutual housing co-op in 2007.

CCF provided Ty Brethyn with a loan package to enable the refinancing of its loan stock, which it needs after long-term members of two households moved out.

Gwen Sanderson, secretary of Ty Brethyn Housing Co-op, said: “Attracting finance as a small business has been complex. We are very glad of the loan from CCF to enable us to continue to offer homes in this extraordinary setting, and build on the enduring hard work of previous cooperative members.”

Tim Coomer, business development manager at CCF, added: “I am so pleased we have been able to support Ty Brethyn Housing Co-op, tucked away in a secluded valley with babbling stream and woodland this former watermill is indeed a very special place.

“I was really taken with the fantastic members I met and their careful ethical management and conservation of the land and buildings; fulfilling their desire of living the good life.”

Miles Hadfield

Miles is the Co-op News digital editor.

More articles by Miles Hadfield

Related articles

Development

$5bn trust fund launched to ‘unlock potential’ of Nigeria’s co-ops

July 22, 2025
Miles Hadfield

Agri-tech business Mais has launched the fund in partnership with a number of co-operative organisations

Credit Unions

Woccu sets out new strategy for credit union sector at global conference

July 17, 2025
Miles Hadfield

Delegates are looking at the issues of development funding after USAID and the challenges of online…

Credit Unions

Lobbying success as US credit unions hang on to tax exemption

July 11, 2025
Miles Hadfield

The retention of the much-contested sector status marks the success of the industry's Don't Tax My…