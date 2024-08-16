Scottish farm co-ops apex SAOS appoints new chair

Rory Christie steps into the role, with Andy McGowan, another familiar face in the Scottish farming sector, becoming vice-chair

The Scottish Agricultural Organisation Society (SAOS) appointed a new chair, Rory Christie, at its AGM on 13 August.

Christie, a well-known figure in Scottish agriculture, farms in partnership with his brother Gregor at Dourie Farming near Newton Stewart in Southwest Scotland.

Andy McGowan, another familiar face in the Scottish farming sector and managing director of Scottish Pig Producers, takes on the vice chair role.

SAOS, the apex for Scottish agri co-ops, describes Christie as “a passionate co-operator, believing that working together is vital for tackling many of the challenges facing the farming and food sector”.

He worked closely with SAOS to form the Milk Suppliers Association, which he chairs, bringing together over 100 dairy farmers to strengthen their power in the supply chain. He joined the SAOS Council around the same time.

Christie has also been a key member of NFU Scotland Milk Committee for many years and was integral to its work to help secure the statutory instrument on milk contracts legislation for the benefit all dairy farmers.

“I’m very proud to take on the role of SAOS chair,” he said. “Co-operation and working together effectively is paramount to tackling the major challenges facing food producers and their supply chains. SAOS and their subsidiaries have a joined-up approach to tackling vital issues and turning a problem into an opportunity.

“I’m passionate about the business, it punches well above its weight for a relatively small organisation and I’m keen to help spread the word about them to a wider audience.”

SAOS added: “He readily shares his energy and enthusiasm for fairness in supply chains, and in the workplace, having spoken in the last year at the Oxford Farming Conference and at the Dairy Farmers of Canada conference in Ottawa.

“Rory has also shared learnings from the Fast Breeders crossbreeding project he is involved in with the British Cattle Breeders Club, and appeared in a video from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation who have provided funding for the wider roll-out of the project, recognising its potential to help farmers around the world.”

Andy McGowan

Meanwhile, McGowan has also been involved with the SAOS Council for several years, having initially been the representative for Quality Meat Scotland (QMS). Along with his MD role at Scottish Pig Producers, he is a board member of Scotland Food & Drink and QMS, and is a key figure in the meat industry.

“I’ve respected SAOS for many years,” he said. “From helping family farm businesses to survive through co-operation, to their wider work with ScotEID, Food Integrity Assurance and SmartRural, they make a real difference, not only to Scottish agricultural, but to the entire food and farming industry. They are not daunted by a challenge, and I’m delighted to be involved.”