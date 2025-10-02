Midcounties Co-op hails milestone of more than 500,000 volunteer hours

The society has marked its 20th anniversary with a list of 20 landmark achievements, from membership to community support

Midcounties Co-op says its colleagues have contributed more than 560,000 hours of volunteering over the past two decades – the equivalent of 63 years.

This society announced the figure as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations, and says efforts include helping at food banks and supporting local schools, youth groups and charities.

Over the same period, membership has grown from 189,000 to more than 758,000, and member trade participation has doubled to 44%. With over 410 sites, colleagues have been instrumental in powering that growth while also helping to deliver long-lasting social value.

Alongside volunteering, the society has donated more than £5.4m to community causes, with members helping to decide where support is needed most within their local community. In the past year, the Doing Good Together Fund has channelled over £200,000 to more than 680 groups – from schools and theatre groups to food banks and mental health charities – bringing the total number of causes supported to more than 4,700.

Further long-term initiatives include Fairer Futures, launched in 2023 to support young people facing complex barriers to employment within Walsall, support for Bright Future Co-op, which provides survivors of modern slavery with paid placements and supportive routes into long-term employment, and participation with other co-ops in the launch of the Fund for International Co-operative Development.

“As we celebrate 20 years, nothing captures the spirit of our society better than our colleagues reaching the incredible milestone of giving 63 years’ worth of volunteering hours to local good causes,” said CEO Phil Ponsonby. “Alongside that, the generosity of our members, the millions donated to community projects, and the impact of the Doing Good Together Fund all show what’s possible when people come together with a shared purpose.”

Ponsonby, who has just been appointed chair of the Association of Convenience Stores, added:“Our members are at the heart of everything we do. These achievements demonstrate the impact that our members and colleagues have achieved in supporting their communities, championing sustainability and working towards a fairer future for all.”

To mark the anniversary, Midcounties has listed 20 landmark achievements over the 20 years.