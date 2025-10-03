Scotmid Co-op announces Alzheimer Scotland as its new charity partner

Scotmid Co-op has announced Alzheimer Scotland as its new charity partner for 2025–26, pledging to raise vital funds and raise awareness of dementia prevention across the communities it serves.

As part of the partnership, Alzheimer Scotland has invested in a giant walk-through inflatable brain named Babs the Brain, in honour of Dame Barbara Windsor, who died of Alzheimer’s in 2020. Babs will be taken on a Big Brain Tour of Scotmid communities to help people learn how different parts of the brain work, enjoy interactive activities, and make their own personal brain health pledge.

Research indicates that up to 45% of dementia cases worldwide may be preventable through simple lifestyle changes, and the tour aims to put that message into action.

The partnership was officially launched at Scotmid’s head office in Newbridge, Edinburgh, where colleagues and pupils from Hillwood Primary School were the first to explore Babs the Brain. Dame Barbara Windsor’s widower, Scott Mitchell, attended the event to give his support.

Henry Simmons, Alzheimer Scotland’s CEO, said: “Alzheimer Scotland is delighted to be embarking on this charity partnership with Scotmid. We see this as the start of a shared mission to empower people of all ages to protect their brain health, reduce their risk of dementia, and help make sure that nobody faces dementia alone.

“This partnership gives us a unique opportunity to expand the work we do by finding creative ways to empower communities across Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland to look after their brain health.

“Not only will we raise vital funds, we will also leave a lasting legacy beyond this partnership of healthier habits, stronger connections, and better awareness of dementia prevention.”

Scotmid CEO Karen Scott said: “We’re truly delighted to join forces with Alzheimer Scotland. This partnership isn’t just about fundraising – it’s about coming together with our communities to create real, positive change. By working hand in hand, we hope to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by dementia across Scotland.”

Scott Mitchell, who was appointed People’s Champion for the Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Goals programme, said: “Babs the Brain and the brain health prevention work Alzheimer Scotland will be doing alongside it is a wonderful legacy for Barbara and something she would be proud to put her name to. I have no doubt she would have treated us to one of her famous giggles for the name alone.”

Funds raised will also support Alzheimer Scotland’s STARS: My Amazing Brain schools project, which brings brain health education to children and families nationwide.

Alzheimer Scotland, the country’s leading dementia charity, will spearhead the 12-month partnership across Scotmid’s family of businesses, which includes Scotmid Funerals, Fosters Funerals, Semichem and Lakes & Dales Co-op. Stores in England and Northern Ireland will fundraise in support of Alzheimer’s Society.