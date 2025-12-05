Meet … Mohamed Zouaou, president, Coopérative Agricole Ikherrazen

‘Ikhrazn is not just an economic project, but a true story of collective struggle and youthful determination’

Mohamed Zouaou is a 26-year-old college graduate with a specialised technical diploma in agriculture. He is a founding member and president of the Ikherrazen Agrcultural Cooperative. He received the national Génération Solidaire award in recognition of his contribution to youth initiatives.

How did you get involved in the co-op sector in Morocco?

I discovered the concept of co-operatives in my youth through my involvement in community and development activities in my region. I observed how co-operatives allow individuals to work collectively and achieve a degree of economic independence. I chose this model because it is based on solidarity and participatory decision-making, values ​​that resonate with the nature of our local community and offer real opportunities for young people and women to improve their living conditions.

How and why did you set up Coopérative agricole ikherrazen?

The idea for the co-operative stemmed from a shared conviction: the region’s abundant natural resources and unique potential, particularly the local Siroua cattle breed, as well as high-quality products such as almonds, saffron, and honey. This led to the development of a co-operative project that combines the preservation of rural heritage with the promotion of economic development.

We were founded in 2023, and we are active in the agricultural sector, particularly in livestock farming, as well as in the production and marketing of local agricultural products.

Our co-operative has 10 members, all recent graduates, including five young women. Since our inception, we have received several national awards and participated in numerous local, regional, and national events.

What were some of the main challenges you faced setting up?

Among the main challenges we faced initially were a lack of financial resources, difficulties in marketing, and a lack of experience in administrative and financial management. We also had to address the challenge of promoting a culture of co-operative work, especially in an environment where individual work prevails. Thanks to the training and support we received, we were able to gradually overcome these obstacles.

What kind of support did you receive in the process of setting up?

The co-operative began its journey thanks to the Forsa Program, which provided a real springboard for bringing the project to fruition.

The funding obtained through the Forsa Program and the National Intergenerational Solidarity Prize marked a turning point in our co-operative’s journey. They enabled us to acquire the necessary equipment to expand our production and improve quality, as well as to better promote our products on a larger scale. This support also helped us train our members in management, digital marketing, and quality control, which strengthened the co-operative’s profitability and sustainability.

Our co-operative is also a member of the National Union of Cooperatives in the same sector, which allows us to exchange experiences and participate in joint trade fairs and training programs. This membership has helped us strengthen our institutional presence and advocate for co-operative interests at the local and national levels.

What have been some of your co-op’s achievements to date?

One of the co-operative’s main achievements is the creation of three direct jobs to date. It is actively working to expand the number of beneficiaries, particularly among women in vulnerable situations, through integration and training programmes in agricultural production, product processing, and marketing.

Convinced that training is the key to success, the co-operative regularly participates in training sessions and benefits from the expertise of national stakeholders in the fields of entrepreneurship, co-operative marketing, and community project governance.

This approach has enabled it to develop an integrated and sustainable economic model.

Successes followed in quick succession: in 2024, the co-operative won the National Solidarity Generation Award, in recognition of its contribution to community work and territorial development.

In 2025, it received support from the National Initiative for Human Development (INDH), which enabled it to strengthen its production capacity and integrate into training and marketing networks at the local, regional, and national levels.

What are your plans for the future?

The Ikhrazn co-operative aims to continue its growth by expanding its production and distribution network, creating new jobs, enhancing the value of its products through quality and packaging, accessing national and international markets, and establishing partnerships with agricultural and social stakeholders.

The Ikhrazn co-operative is not just an economic project, but a true story of collective struggle and youthful determination emanating from the heart of rural communities.

It demonstrates that with initiative and co-operation, change is indeed possible.

Click here for more Meet … interviewers with leading co-op figures