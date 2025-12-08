Agriculture News item Oceania

CBH Group sells 50% Interflour stake for $169m

The Western Australian grain co-op will use the proceeds from the sale of the Southeast Asia business to strengthen its domestic growth plan

December 8, 2025
Miles Hadfield

Australian agri co-op CBH Group has sold its 50% stake in southeast Asian grain processor Interflour Group for AU$169m.

The farmer-owned co-op, headquartered in Perth, says it made the move to secure the major capital injection it needs as it refocuses on its core grain-handling network.

Through the deal, which sees Interflour acquired by Hong Kong investment firm Upper Pickering Holdings, CBH has received the full repayment of a $46m shareholder loan, given to Interflour in 2019 to stabilise its finances during a turnaround phase.

The divestment ends a two-decade partnership that strengthened CBH’s commercial presence in South-east Asia, with CBH chair Simon Stead saying the priority is to channel investment directly into WA’s supply chain capacity.

“Over the last 20 years, CBH has valued its partnership with the Salim Group, and together we have built a successful business,” he said. “The decision to divest reflects our steadfast focus on our core business and generating sustainable value for WA growers.”

The co-op will use the money from the sale to support its Path to 2033 Strategy, which sets out goals for increased storage and handling capacity, improved marketing ability and a bigger share of the Western Australia fertiliser market.

In this article:

Miles Hadfield

Miles is the Co-op News digital editor.

More articles by Miles Hadfield

Related articles

Agriculture

Meet … Mohamed Zouaou, president, Coopérative Agricole Ikherrazen

December 5, 2025
Rebecca Harvey

'Ikhrazn is not just an economic project, but a true story of collective struggle and youthful…

Agriculture

Demutualisation on the cards for Rioja’s second largest co-op

December 4, 2025
Ciarán Daly

Bodegas Sonsierra, a bottling co-op in Rioja, Spain, is set to become a limited liability company

Agriculture

Vietnamese co-ops look to digital tools to chase EU trade

December 3, 2025
Ciarán Daly

The Vietnam Cooperative Alliance is looking at ways to help co-operatives grapple with European trade rules