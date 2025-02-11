Meet … Caleb Elliott, co-operative and democratic business advisor

Caleb Elliott (he/him) is a co-operative and democratic business advisor. In 2018 he co-founded Green Wood Housing Cooperative, which is a member of the national network Radical Routes. He graduated from the Barefoot Co-op Development programme in 2020, before joining Principle Six, which is a delivery partner for Co-operatives UK’s business support programme.
Through Principle Six, Caleb has supported co-operatives and democratic businesses with legal structures and incorporation, governance, financial planning and understanding what it means to be a co-op, especially member engagement and participation. He specialises in supporting worker co-ops and housing co-ops, and runs introductions and master classes on starting them.
He also organises nationally with workers.coop, the UK’s worker co-operative federation, and is the host of its podcast, Punchcard, in which he speaks to members of the co-operative network, who share their stories, experiences and insights.
Could you tell us more about yourself and how you got involved in worker co-ops?
In 2018 I co-founded Green Wood Housing Cooperative, which is a member of the national network Radical Routes. It was here that I was first exposed to consensus, flat organising, working groups, feelings meetings, and much, much more. Through the connections made at Green Wood I enrolled and graduated from the Barefoot Co-op Development programme in 2020, which gave me tools and frameworks to begin working as a co-operative developer. I then moved back to London and joined Principle Six LLP, which is a co-operative development delivery partner for Co-ops UK’s business support programme.
Under the mentorship of Sion Whellens, I started to build skills and confidence to support co-operatives and democratic businesses with legal structures and incorporation, governance, financial planning and understanding what it means to be a co-op, especially member engagement and participation. Sion’s commitment to the worker co-op model has rubbed off on me and, alongside my belief in housing co-operatives, I have run introductions and master classes on starting both types of co-op.
When workers.coop, the UK’s worker co-operative federation, was started I got involved co-organising their first autumn assembly and being part of the member learning working group. Out of which my proposal to start and host a podcast, Punchcard, was accepted. On Punchcard I speak to members of the worker co-operative community, who share their stories, experiences and wisdom.
What co-ops are you involved in?
Principle Six LLP – partner
Kentish Town Vegbox, customer co-op –marketing coordinator
Neko Home Delivery, worker co-op – cycle courier (prospective member)
South Camden Housing Co-op – prospective member
workers.coop – member
What attracted you to this type of business?
I was drawn to the freedom co-ops offer from oppressive power structures – where landlords, bosses, and owners control and dictate the conditions of life. Alongside this they use anti-hierarchical methodologies and practices to develop more equitable relationships, workplaces, homes, and communities.
A key aspect of co-ops is the transparency they often champion – the ability to see and influence how money flows into and out of organisations. This kind of openness fosters trust and collective ownership, laying the foundation for a fairer economic system.
For me, co-ops are more than just a business model; they are a prefigurative alternative to the status quo, demonstrating that a more equal and co-operative world is not only possible but achievable. The co-ops that exist now should embrace the responsibility to educate around values like co-operation, mutual aid, and solidarity, empowering people to challenge existing systems and imagine something better.
By strengthening the worker co-op sector, we can create the conditions for more co-operatives to emerge. Over time, this collective growth could form a bloc strong enough to challenge — and potentially overturn — capitalism itself.
What does a regular day look like for you?
Every day is different because I have three jobs. One day I’m running workshops and support co-ops, the next I’m editing the podcast, the next I’m cycling around delivering flowers and sandwiches, the next I’m designing and distributing fliers. The variety keeps me on my toes.
How well do co-ops engage young people? Are they inclusive enough, and what more can they do to raise awareness of the model?
I’ll speak specifically about worker co-operatives, and I have to say, I don’t think we’re doing a great job. As someone who grew up with social media, I’ve noticed a serious lack of representation of co-operatives in these spaces. There are very few resources tailored to younger audiences, with only a handful of one-off videos dedicated to explaining or exploring co-ops. When I was first getting involved, the only worker co-op podcast I could find was All Things Coop, which unfortunately has since stopped producing content.
For a generation that spends significant time on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Spotify, co-ops are largely absent. These platforms thrive on visual, engaging, and accessible content, yet co-operatives have struggled to harness their potential. This is a major missed opportunity, as young people’s prospects continue to spiral downwards, co-operatives present a tangible alternative to business as usual.
You recently launched a podcast on worker co-ops. Could you tell us more about this?
The podcast, Punchcard, is a project I’m incredibly excited to be working on. Each episode features a one-on-one interview with a worker co-operator who shares their stories, experiences, and wisdom. It’s a platform to amplify the voices of those actively involved in the co-operative movement, providing insights into the unique challenges and successes of worker co-ops. Beyond that, Punchcard will act as a lasting archive, preserving the stories of the incredible people and co-operatives within the sector. It’s a resource that can inspire and inform listeners for years to come, ensuring that the lessons and achievements of the co-operative movement are never lost.
Produced in collaboration with workers.coop and Principle Six, Punchcard leverages the growing popularity of podcasts to increase awareness of worker co-operatives and showcase their potential as a viable alternative to traditional business structures. The medium allows us to engage listeners in a relatable and accessible way, breaking down complex concepts into personal narratives that inspire and educate. Guests discuss practical advice, lessons learned, and the transformative potential of co-operatives as a model for a fairer and more democratic economy.
It’s not just about theory; it’s about real people and their experiences making co-operatives work in diverse contexts. The response from listeners has been overwhelmingly positive.
How can our readers listen to the podcast?
Listen, follow and rate Punchcard on workers.coop/podcast, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.
We also invite listeners to support the podcast through small contributions on Open Collective, helping to sustain and grow this important project. By building awareness and fostering community, Punchcard aims to play a small but meaningful role in driving the co-operative movement forward. Support us by contributing as little as £1 per month at opencollective.com/workerscoop/projects/punchcard