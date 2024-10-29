Lincolnshire Co-op raises £300,000 for local breakfast clubs

Lincolnshire Co-op’s members, customers and colleagues have come together to raise an incredible £300,000 for over 200 local breakfast clubs.

All eligible participating breakfast clubs have received £475 this October and will continue to receive long-term support through annual contributions for the next three years.

Money was donated to the cause every time a member shopped with their dividend card, customers dropped money in collection boxes, colleagues participated in fundraising events, and Lincolnshire Co-op made a final donation of over £27,000.

Fundraising efforts were combined through the co-operative’s Community Champions scheme, which sees hundreds of thousands of pounds donated to good causes every year.

The impact of breakfast clubs is well documented – a recent National School Breakfast Programme (NSBP) survey revealed 99% of schools noticed a positive impact on readiness to learn at the start of the day.

95% said that it improved healthy eating habits among pupils, and 94% agreed that it also had positive implications on social skills.

Sam Turner, community manager at Lincolnshire, said: “Thank you so much to each and every person that has contributed to this astounding total.

“Together, we’ve made such a significant impact locally, it’s a great demonstration of community spirit and it’s amazing to see so many people come together for a very worthy cause.”

In 2021, Lincolnshire’s Community Champions scheme also raised £221,275 for local breakfast clubs, supporting them until the end of the 2023-2024 academic year.

Leona Hackfath, head teacher at Stanford Junior and Infant School in Laceby, said: “We’re delighted that Lincolnshire Co-op is supporting our breakfast club. Healthy breakfasts can help children get the nutrients they need for growth and development, reduce hunger and support learning, especially for the most vulnerable.

“The pupils enjoyed the co-op visit to our club and we appreciate the kind donations and positive community links. Thank you!”