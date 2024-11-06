Co-op Group adopts six new suppliers through its Apiary programme

The retailer says the ‘values and purpose-driven’ brands will be stocked at more than 100 stores

Six new suppliers are set to hit Co-op Group shelves this month following the retailer’s search for a third wave of food and drink businesses for its Apiary mentoring and support scheme.

The Group says the brands, which will be stocked in more than 100 stores, have “a unique point of difference … are values and purpose-driven” and promote further diversity and inclusion within its range.

The successful suppliers receive tailored mentoring, insight and advice on all aspects of the product journey, and participate in a supplier community network which facilities learning and growth together.

They are:

Cháps – described by its founders as “a pioneering soft drinks brand dedicated to introducing beverages inspired by traditional African drinks to a global audience”. Its mission is “to share the unique flavours, rich heritage, and good vibes of Africa and create memorable experiences through beverages”.

Cheeky Nibble – founded by Marietta Hickman. Recently diagnosed with autism, Marietta finds comfort in routines and these traits have been critical to growing the business. Cheeky Nibble is described as “premium, fun and delicious snacks and cereals with vegan, top 14 allergen-free, granola and delicious flavours inspired by British desserts and drinks. Handmade in a dedicated peanut and nut free environment, perfect as a breakfast or snack”.

Eleat Cereal – whose founders say the product is “a balanced, high protein cereal to fuel your day. Each bowl of cereal is high in protein, high in fibre and low sugar as well as being vegan friendly and gluten-free”. Launched by friends Hywel Rose and Hugh Hamilton-Green, who are on a mission “to help people eat well and move well.”

Family Secret – Proppadoms – Founders Sunny and Harmeet Mudhar visited numerous countries and cultures, and a recurring phrase while asking about recipes was that ‘It’s a Family Secret’. On returning to the UK – and missing the authentic flavours from their travels – their business ‘Family Secret’ was born. They had contracts with airlines for their mini poppadoms and dips, but agility and diversification was needed during the pandemic, and working with a local crisp manufacturer, they developed a “healthy snacking alternative” – and, Proppadoms was born.

Loro Crisps – Founders Natalia Welsh & Daniela Orrego said: “Our 100% vegan and gluten-free plantain crisps are bursting with flavour and packed with natural fibre and potassium. Plantains are a staple in Latin American and African diets, having been enjoyed for centuries. Now, we’re bringing them to the British snacking culture with four flavours inspired by the rhythms of Colombia. From the zesty Quimbaya Limon to the fiery Latin Chilli, each crisp is low in sodium, cholesterol-free, and contain no trans fats – we take pride in our transparent supply chain, and ensure that the added value of our products also benefits the producers in Colombia.”

Some Grub – Some Grub is launching in Co-op with a range of three dog treats – it is the first pet care brand to benefit from Co-op’s Apiary programme, with its products using insects. Some Grub’s Ben Chapman and Oliver Harkus said: “Our insects have more protein than beef, more iron than spinach, and are packed with brain-boosting Omega 3s. Because they’re more digestible than meat and plant proteins and full of natural prebiotic, they’re great for gut health too. Most importantly, dogs find them just as delicious as their usual pet food.”

Rebecca Oliver-Mooney, the Group’s head of commercial for drinks, frozen, community buying & the Apiary, said: “Seeing these innovative new products hit Co-op shelves is always an exciting time for our Apiary programme. We know shoppers in a convenience setting look for great quality and innovation – products that make life easier, can be consumed on-the-go, or offer an element of indulgence. We believe making it easier for early stage businesses to become retail ready and thrive is the right thing to do, not only to delight our members and customers in store, but helping more producers grow towards their goal of becoming challenger brands.

“Going live in store is a key milestone for these brands, it is the beginning of the next chapter for the suppliers our Incubator is proud to work with – we are confident that these products all offer a real point of difference to enthuse, excite and resonate with shoppers in our communities.”

In September, the Group revealed changes to Apiary so it can work with more smaller-scale suppliers at different stages in their brand journey. It is now operating an Accelerator programme alongside the Incubator to further promote range diversity and supplier inclusivity.