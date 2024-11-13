Co-op Group to host events to highlight benefits of membership

Alongside three pop-up cafés, there will be more than 100 local events in stores, Funeralcare branches, or community buildings

The Co-op Group has announced a series of family-friendly pop-up cafes in city centres alongside more than 100 local events “to bring to life the benefits of co-operation in communities”.

The pop-up cafés will take place in Edinburgh, Cardiff and London with an opportunity to meet members of the Group’s board, representatives of its National Members’ Council and member activators – a new engagement team which replaced the network of member pioneers, as part of a new strategy announced in June.

“These will help members understand more about the business they own and the wide range of social, economic and ownership benefits of membership,” the Group says.

The events will include free Fairtrade coffee, tea or hot chocolate and cake, plus a range of activities for members to engage and have a say, it adds. There are also chances to win tickets to shows at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester.

Non-members are also welcome to attend, the retailer says.

Earlier this year, the Group launched its Owned by You. Right By You campaign and says it is “committed to demonstrating how being part of a co-operative benefits and, creates value, for its members and their communities”.

Alongside the three pop-up cafés, there will be more than 100 local events in stores, Funeralcare branches, or community buildings.

The Group says the sessions will offer information on its investment in lowering the prices of hundreds of products, “with member-only prices across a wide range of everyday essentials along with personalised offers via the Co-op Membership App”.

There will also be details of the Local Community Fund support which has helped more than 20,000 causes since 2020, and Winners Share It All prize draw which offers 10 chances to win £5,000 for causes and £500 for Co-op Group members each month.

The three pop-up cafés are located at:

Edinburgh: Leith Street, Unit 1.03, St James Quarter, Edinburgh, EH1 3AR. Friday 15 November. 9:30am – 4:30pm. You can book your place here

Cardiff: Coffi Co, 31 Mermaid Quay, Cardiff, CF10 5BZ. Friday 22 November. 9:30 – 4:30pm. You can book your place here

London: Ace Corner, Ground Floor and Basement, 149-150 Shoreditch High St, London, E1 6JQ. 10am-5pm – Saturday 23 November. You can book your place here

“Co-op is a different way of doing business,” said Dominic Kendal-Ward, Co-op Group secretary and general counsel. “We want to work with our members, who own our business, to make co-operation itself as successful, relevant and appealing as possible. Co-operation is fairer and gives a voice to members and communities and, can provide a solution to many of the challenges we face today; if the benefits of co-operation were better understood, everyone would want to get behind it.

“These events will provide an opportunity to show how member-owners get a say in how the business is run, save on the products and services you need and use the most, and make a difference on the issues that matter in the communities where you live.”

Click here for more information about the pop-up cafés and to find local events.