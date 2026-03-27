South Korean solar co-op reaches 10,000 member milestone

Haetsal Green Cooperative’s membership reached over 11,000 in 2025, thanks to a renewable energy investment platform

A renewable energy co-op based in Seoul, South Korea, passed the 11,000 member mark in 2025, boosted by the use of an investment platform.

Haetsal Green Cooperative grew membership to 11,013 in the 2025 fiscal year – an 81% year-on-year growth. This translates to investments worth 253.8bn won (US$176m; £132m); a 71% increase in its number of commercial power plants (now up to 966); plus total energy capacity expanding by more than half to 109 MW.

The co-op is associated with H Energy, which provides a renewable energy investment platform, managing recruitment and operations for seven energy co-operatives across South Korea. Its platform, Mohaet, is billed as a way for local communities to own energy assets and returns.

According to Seoul Economic Daily: “Power generation revenue rose 114% year-over-year to 27.2bn won. Annual output surged 136% to 134.8 gigawatt-hours – enough renewable energy to power approximately 39,000 Seoul households for one year.

“Annual CO₂ reduction reached 531,360 tons compared to fossil fuel generation, equivalent to planting about 4.25 million pine trees.”

Ham Il-han, CEO of H Energy, added: “Through Mohaet, H Energy will continue expanding a structure where more citizens can directly own energy assets and returns circulate within local communities.”

Other Korean energy co-operatives on the Mohaet platform include Mohaet First, Ulsan Smart Energy, and Gyeongbuk Our Home RE100.