State of sector survey opens for community energy in Britain

The Community Energy State of the Sector 2026 is now open for data submission, as researchers look to draw up an accurate picture for policy makers in Britain.

Sponsored by SP Energy Networks, and delivered in partnership by Community Energy England (CEE), Community Energy Scotland and Community Energy Wales, the study aims to highlight the scale and significance of community energy, addressing the barriers faced by energy co-ops.

The government recently published its Local Power Plan, which aims to deliver the biggest public investment in the community energy sector in British history.

Over the coming years, says Community Energy England, “the State of the Sector data will be crucial in demonstrating the effectiveness of the Local Power Plan and identifying areas where further policy interventions are needed.

“This year is particularly important as it will act as a baseline to judge the success of the pan in future years.”

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The apex says accurate, up-to-date information is important for “ensuring we are all able to speak with authority about what the UK’s community energy sector looks like today”.

It will also enable stakeholders and policymakers to understand what the sector delivers and the effectiveness of policy programmes, such as the Local Power Plan, adds CEE. And it will encourage investment and bring about supportive policies that empower community energy initiatives.

“The State of the Sector report and the National Map rely on your contributions to provide the evidence base that strengthens the sector’s voice and influence,” it says.

“A huge thank you to all the organisations who provided data and support for last year’s State of the Sector research. Your input was invaluable in helping us build a clear picture of the sector’s progress and potential in 2025.”