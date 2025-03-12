Keynote speakers announced for World Credit Union Conference

The World Council of Credit Unions (Woccu) has announced the first two keynote speakers who will be addressing its annual conference, which will be held on 14-16 July in Stockholm, Sweden.

The event, which expected to gather over 1,800 credit union leaders from 60 countries, will feature cybersecurity leader Confidence Staveley and workplace culture and leadership expert Eric Termuende.

Staveley, who has over a decade of experience in technology, helps organisations build secure products and respond to the evolving threat landscape. As an inclusion advocate and the founder of CyberSafe Foundation, she is also committed to improving safe digital access and empowering vulnerable communities.

Termuende has been working with brands like Amazon and Coca-Cola to help them adapt to a changing world. He is the co-founder of NoW of Work, author of Rethink Work, and an award-winning speaker on leadership and the future of work.

“Confidence’s expertise in cybersecurity and her passion for inclusion combined with Eric’s leadership insights on building resilient teams will offer invaluable perspectives on embracing the future of work and technology in our industry,” said Elissa McCarter LaBorde, Woccu’s president and CEO. “Their unique skillsets and approaches will inspire our attendees and equip them with the ability to better navigate the evolving landscape of credit unions.”

Participants wishing to engage in conversations and gain insights from the keynote speakers can register for a keynote meet and greet session run partnership with Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions (WFCU) at an additional cost.

The 2025 edition is the 20th World Credit Union Conference. The conference theme, “The Future is Cooperative”, aims to mark the UN’s International Year of Cooperatives.

Registration for the conference is now open, with Early Bird rates available until 9 April. Various other activities will take place at the conference, including the Global Women’s Leadership Network (GWLN) Forum and the World Council Young Credit Union Professionals (WYCUP) Emerging Leaders’ Summit.