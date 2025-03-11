Filene Research Institute announces 2025 Think Tank members

The Filene Research Institute has announced its 2025 Think Tank Roster, a group of 42 CEOs and senior executives from the credit union sector.

Filene, an independent co-op finance research body, says insights from the Think Tank will shape the work it produces, making research more actionable by giving feedback and suggesting new areas to explore. It also provides a network for researchers and experts in the credit union industry, says Filene.

“I’m thrilled to introduce our 2025 Think Tank cohort. Each one was chosen for their wealth of knowledge, unique perspectives, and passion for making credit unions stronger,” said Filene’s executive vice president, Christie Kimbell.

Over the next year, the Think Tank will work to identify the most important challenges and opportunities that are facing credit unions and identify actions to move the industry forward, added Kimbell.

Initial discussions will focus on credit unions’ strategic focus areas, such as member growth strategies, revenue generation, and the regulatory environment.

Executive vice president of strategic integration and member experience at SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, Kevin Martin, is one of those selected to join the Think Tank.

Martin said this was “an incredible opportunity to gain valuable insights and build connections that help our credit union advance key strategies. The collaborative environment and access to top-tier research enable us to stay ahead of industry trends and implement innovative solutions,” adding that “the support and resources from Filene empower us to make informed decisions that advance our mission and ensure our long-term success.“

Mirella Reznic, president and CEO at Farmers Insurance Federal Credit Union, said: “For my organisation, being part of this esteemed group means access to cutting-edge insights and the ability to implement strategies that enhance our mission and goals.

“I am excited to work alongside such passionate and knowledgeable leaders to drive positive change and ensure the continued relevance and success of credit unions.”