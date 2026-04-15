Kerrygold owner Ornua co-op reports €136.6m operating profit

Irish dairy co-op Ornua has reported a “solid trading performance” for 2025, with its operating profit rising 4.7% to €136.6m.

Group Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) grew 3.5% to €171.4m and turnover rose marginally to €3.5bn.

The co-op, which markets and sells dairy products on behalf of its members, closed the year with a net

debt of €163.1m and net assets of €779m.

Over €1.8bn worth of products was purchased from member co-ops, the report adds, and more than €74.3m in premiums and bonuses was paid to member co-ops, through the Ornua Value Payment system; this was a €9.1m increase on the previous year.

Ornua says it provided its member co-ops with €481.5m in working capital facilities during 2025.

“Our teams successfully navigated a complex global trading environment,” wrote CEO Conor Galvin in the report, “including renewed tariff pressures in the US.

“Through disciplined commercial management and the strength of our long standing customer relationships, these impacts were well-handled, protecting value for our members. This reflects the depth of our capabilities and the dedication of our collaborative, multi- jurisdictional teams.”

The Kerrygold brand “continued its exceptional trajectory,” added Galvin, “further enhancing its global position as a world-leading dairy brand, despite tough economic and market conditions particularly in Germany.

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“In the US, growth momentum remained strong as Kerrygold surpassed the $1bn retail sales milestone for the first time early in the year … Our innovation platform has become a critical engine to unlocking future growth, enabling us to enter new segments, develop new formats, and meet evolving consumer needs.

“Protecting the integrity and reputation of Ireland’s grass- fed system – one of our greatest competitive advantages – will continue to be foundational to Kerrygold’s success.”

Ornua’s Value-Add Ingredients businesses saw solid progress, said Galvin, built on deep partnerships with many of the world’s leading food manufacturers and fast food operators.

“Demand for our customised cheese solutions remained robust,” he added, “supported by our technical expertise, collaborative approach, and connected global footprint.

“As supply dynamics continue to shift, innovation in dairy ingredients will remain central to realising added value for our customers and for Irish dairy.

“Despite notable headwinds and significant commodity market volatility, our teams responded well to deliver tailored, high-performance dairy solutions to the global food manufacturing and foodservice sectors.”

In terms of sustainability, energy efficiency and sourcing initiatives saw the co-op report an 8.5% reduction in scope 1 & 2 emissions compared to 2024, representing a total decrease of 39.6% from the 2020 baseline.

“This performance has seen the business surpass its total target of a 25% reduction in manufacturing emissions by the end of 2025,” said Galvin. “Moving forward, our ambition is to build on this progress toward robust science-based 2030 targets.”

Meanwhile the co-op has embarked on a five-year strategic plan for 2030, Transforming for Growth, underpinned by a new global operating model to simplify Ornua’s practices and strengthen collaboration.

The plan has seen the launch of a new Global Commercial Division, which brings together Ornua’s consumer foods and value-added ingredients businesses, alongside a centralised Global Operations Function, and a dedicated route-to-market and member relations business in Ornua Dairy Ingredients.