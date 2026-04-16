Farmer-owned Openfield co-op to run trials of biofuel HGVs

The grain co-op is working with Scania and CNG Fuels to trial a low-emissions lorry as part of its effort to cut carbon emissions

UK grain co-op Openfield is running trials of a biofuel-powered lorry as it seeks ways to cut its climate emissions.

One of Britain’s largest agricultural co-operatives with around 4,000 farmer members, Openfield is working with Scania and CNG Fuels on the project, which will see a bio-CNG-powered lorry carry grain from Openfield’s member farms to customers across the country.

Compared to traditional diesel lorries, bio-CNG (compressed natural gas) vehicles can reportedly cut fuel costs by up to 40% – and lower emissions accordingly.

The HGV itself also represents a first for Scania; it’s a specially adapted 6×2 tipper unit capable of operating at 44 tonnes with a range of up to 500 miles.

“Bio-CNG is particularly well suited for the high performance and distance requirements of HGVs,” said Openfield, “with an expanding network of fast-fill CNG stations providing quick and efficient refuelling, with no smell from spillage and no safety equipment required when refuelling.”

Openfield handles around four million tonnes of grain every year, as well as supplying agricultural essentials like seed and fertiliser. The new project is part of its efforts to become net zero by 2040 and grow its range of net-zero solutions for seed, fertiliser, grain and storage.

“Green House Gas emissions from the transportation of grain and oilseeds are the single largest contributor to Openfield’s tonnes of CO2 equivalent footprint”, said member services director Richard Jenner. “While we seek to become net zero by 2040, we are also committed to supporting all our consumer customers and farmer members on their own journey to net zero.

“Using vehicles powered by diesel alternative fuel options, such as Bio-CNG, electric, and HVO, will reduce our transport emissions by up to 90%.

“CNG is a promising solution for Openfield as we look to reduce emissions and improve operational efficiency, as outcomes of this trial.”