International Cooperative Alliance launches global network of co-operative and mutual leaders

CMC50 brings together C-suite co-op and mutual leaders to share best practices, drive innovation and facilitate growth

The International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) has launched a new network for co-operative and mutual leaders worldwide.

Announced on 3 February, the Cooperatives and Mutuals Leadership Circle (CM50) forms part of the ICA’s efforts to expand the co-operative and mutual market share as part of the UN 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development and beyond.

One of CMC50’s first tasks will be to work on a Charter and Commitment Plan, which will be presented during the Second UN World Summit of Social Development (WSSD2) to be held from 4 to 6 November, in Doha, Qatar.

“The turnout for the first gathering exceeded my expectations, with leaders from over 20 countries expressing the joint urgency to show their collective strength in a world rapidly losing its moral compass,” said ICA director general, Jeroen Douglas.

“CM50 can be our own Davos, as a response to the global oligarchy of the super-wealthy that threatens democracy, peace and economic inclusion. This is the time to show the world that another model is possible – a model that deserves a larger share of the global economy. The ICA is proud to host CM50.”

CMC50 brings together C-suite leaders from co-operatives and mutuals worldwide to share best practices, drive innovation and facilitate sector-wide growth and collaboration. Alongside this, the network will work to influence global policy outcomes, encourage governments to support and expand co-operative and mutual businesses and highlight the sector’s contributions to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, using platforms like the World Social Summit.

During their first meeting, CMC50 leaders pledged to work collectively to amplify the visibility, impact, and influence of co-operatives and mutuals, ensuring the co-operative business model is recognised as a key force in shaping a more just and inclusive global economy.

According to the World Cooperative Monitor, the world’s largest 300 co-operatives have a combined turnover of 2.4 trillion USD (£1.93bn) and 280 million members.