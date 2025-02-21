European co-ops welcome plan to re-set farming and agri-food sector 

But sector apexes Copa and Cogeca say more attention needs to be paid to the Common Agricultural Policy and future budgetary support

The European Commission presented a new roadmap for the EU’s farming and agri-food sector on 19 February.

Proposals, welcomed as ‘a pragmatic re-set’ by agri co-ops apexes Copa and Cogeca, include a review of the Unfair Trading Practices Directive to ensure EU farmers are not forced to systematically sell below production costs and the creation of a generational renewal strategy to address the barriers to young and new people entering the profession.

The Commission also pledges to assess the impact of greater coherences in standards on the hazardous pesticides banned in the EU and on animal welfare and “carefully consider any further ban on the use of pesticides if alternatives are not available in a reasonable time and will streamline access to biopesticides in the EU market”.

Other measures include developing a benchmarking sustainability system to help farmers measure and improve their farm-level performance; a water resilience strategy for more efficient water uses; and updating the Rural Action Plan “to ensure that rural areas remain vibrant, functional, and deeply linked to the EU’s cultural and natural heritage”.

Farmers, along with consumers, industry and public authorities, will be invited to a new annual food dialogue on issues such as food affordability and innovation.

The Commission also mentioned reducing food waste and addressing societal concerns for animal welfare as issues that ”will be closely looked at by the Commission going forward,” but did not provide any further details.

As to the Common Agricultural Policy, the Commission, which is due to present its long-term budget in July, said it “will be simpler and more targeted, with support more directed towards farmers who actively engage in food production, with a particular focus on young farmers and those farming in areas of natural constraints. Incentives, rather than conditions, will be favoured.”

“Our farmers take centre stage in the EU’s food production system. It is thanks to their daily, hard work that all of us have safe and high-quality food,” said Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission. “Yet, our farmers face the growing challenges of global competition and climate change. That is why today, we are offering a comprehensive strategy that makes farming more attractive, more resilient and more sustainable.”

Copa and Cogeca, which represent European farmers and their co-ops, welcomed the announcement as “a pragmatic reset“ that “proposes an ambitious catalogue of future work strands“. In particular, Copa and Cogeca favour the Commission’s acknowledgement of the sector’s demographic and economic fragilities and focus on bringing the issues of farm income, competitiveness, innovation, cooperation and generational renewal back to the fore.

“We welcome the need for stricter alignment of production standards for imported goods, particularly concerning plant protection products and animal welfare based on stronger and more comprehensive impact assessments, which should be published prior to any major trade decisions,” they said in a statement. “The principle of ‘no bans without viable alternatives’ for plant protection products is explicitly stated, as is the need for a renewed approach toward the livestock sector.”

But they criticised a failure to address the future CAP budget and the resources needed to finance these measures, adding: “It is impossible to ignore the ongoing debate over CAP financing in the next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF)”.

Copa and Cogeca also expressed concerns over potentially merging funds and establishing single budgetary national plans.

“The complementarity between the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund delivering on support and the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development facilitating multiannual measures and investment is crucial for the sector and must be maintained,” they said.

“Let’s be clear: ambitions and proposals will amount to little without a robust CAP. One which supports active farmers – regardless [of] the size – and is backed by an increased budget in the post-2027 MFF. This budget must include automatic corrections for inflation and the growing responsibilities placed on agriculture. Without this, Europe’s farming communities will face significant challenges, and the vision for the sector’s future risks becoming a hollow promise.

“What we need now is more than just a change in rhetoric. We need to rebuild trust with concrete actions and coherence across all these proposals, including those outside of the CAP framework. The vision is a step forward, but the key ‘enablers’ needed to bring it to life remain to be defined.

“Copa and Cogeca stand ready to be a proactive and constructive partner, working with all EU institutions to ensure that the realities of farmers and agricultural co-operatives are represented and addressed effectively.”