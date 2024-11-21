East of England Co-op supports 189 local groups through winter fundraiser

Each of the retail society’s food, funeral and travel branches has chosen a charity to support

This winter, East of England Co-op is raising funds for 189 local charities and organisations, through is Local Giving community programme.

The society says each of its more than 200 food, funeral and travel branches has chosen a local charity to raise funds forr. Money raised will go directly to that chosen charity, alongside a £150 donation from the retail society itself.

So far this year, the retailer has supported more than 600 charities and organisations across Suffolk, Norfolk, Essex, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire through its Community Cares Fund, Local Giving or other community programmes.

Stores and branches will have collection pots and buckets for those who wish to donate. They will also be taking part in a range of fundraising activities such as fancy dress and second-hand book sales.

Community support manager Angela Carpenter said: “At the East of England Co-op, we believe in the power of community and the positive impact that collective efforts can bring.

“Our Local Giving initiative empowers our colleagues, members and customers to directly contribute to local causes close to their hearts.

“This couldn’t be more important during the winter period, and we know our generous members and customers will continue to show their support for their local communities by contributing to our fundraising efforts. Being able to dedicate three months of fundraising to local charities and organisations makes us all at the East of England Co-op immensely proud.”