Central Co-op raises £2.5m for Dementia UK in seven-year partnership

Central Co-op has announced that its seven-year partnership with Dementia UK has raised over £2.5m, “significantly contributing to the expansion of the charity’s dementia specialist Admiral Nurse services across the country”.

The total was achieved through initiatives like the society’s Time for a Cuppa fundraisers, sports challenges, car washes and even a skydive, as well as through micro-donations charity, Pennies, where customers were encouraged to donate when paying for their shopping or fuel by card if spending over £5.

Through the duration of the partnership, the charity has been able to almost double the number of Admiral Nurses, from 200 to 447, providing essential support to thousands of families.

Central says the partnership, which began in 2017, “has been instrumental in supporting Dementia UK’s mission to provide specialised care for those affected by dementia, with a particular focus on increasing the number of Admiral Nurses in the central region”.

“Thank you ever so much from me and all of us at Dementia UK,” said Paul Edwards, director of clinical services at Dementia UK. “You have made the biggest difference to people with dementia and their families.”

Dr Hilda Hayo, CEO of Dementia UK, added: “We’re so grateful for the support from Central Co-op colleagues, customers, and members since 2017. It’s been our longest-standing and highest-value partnership to date. Together, you’ve raised an incredible £2.5m, which has provided a lifeline to thousands of families living with dementia when they’ve needed it most. It has been a pleasure to work with you, and I’d like to offer a personal thank you, on behalf of all of us at Dementia UK, for taking us closer to a world where no one faces dementia alone.”

Hannah Galimore, social change manager at Central, added: “We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved together with Dementia UK over the past seven years. The dedication and generosity of our colleagues, members and customers have been truly inspiring.

“It’s not just about the money raised; it’s about the awareness we’ve spread and the difference we’ve made in local communities. We are honoured to have been part of this journey and look forward to continuing our support for those affected by dementia.”

With the partnership with Dementia UK coming to a close, Central has announced its new charity partnership with mental health charity, Samaritans.