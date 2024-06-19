Co-operators recognised in King’s Birthday Honours list

Leaders from across the credit union and co-operative movement have been included in the 2024 King’s Birthday Honours list, as well as a number of community interest companies.
Plane Saver credit union’s Joy Maitland has been appointed to the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her services to business and charity. Maitland has been vice chair of the board at Plane Saver for over eight years, alongside her other work as a business psychologist and corporate leader.
Plane Saver was founded by British Airways engineers in 1993 and now serves over 27,000 members with flexible savings and affordable loans.
Plane Saver’s CEO, Gary Lewis said Maitland has made a “significant impact” on the credit union, adding, “Joy’s innovative leadership techniques and her passion for continuous improvement have not only benefited our Board but also enriched the entire Plane Saver community.
Maitland said:
“This honour is not just a reflection of my work but a celebration of the collective impact we make every day. I look forward to continuing our journey together, striving for excellence and making a meaningful difference.”
Chief executive of the Football Supporters’ Association (FSA), Keven Miles, has been awarded an OBE “for services to association football”.
The FSA is the national, democratic, representative body for football supporters in England and Wales. Its members include individual fans, affiliate supporters’ groups and associate organisations. The FSA works to promote good governance, supporter representation and community ownership of football clubs.
Miles said, “this is a recognition of the work of our whole organisation, from the fabulous staff team and the elected officials through to the hundreds of dedicated volunteers, and the contribution we collectively make to the game we love”.
A number of community interest company (CIC) leaders were also honoured, including Andy Beddows of Ideas UK CIC, Joyclen Buffong of Rise.365 CIC, and Rachel Lynch, CEO of the Community Network CIC.