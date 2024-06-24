Community & Development Consumer co-op News item United Kingdom

Applications open for Co-op Group’s Local Community Fund

This year the fund focuses on ‘creating sustainable futures for people and our planet’

June 24, 2024
Rebecca Harvey

Community groups and charities have been invited to apply for a share of £5m funding from the Co-op Group’s Local Community Fund, which this year is focusing on support for projects that “help to create sustainable futures for people and our planet”.

Groups can apply if they are looking to deliver local projects that support young people to fulfil their potential or help older residents feel connected or improving mental wellbeing. Applications are also welcome from groups looking at tackling climate change, reducing waste and resource use, or protecting nature. In addition, the Group is “keen to support projects that promote and celebrate diversity and inclusion”.

Since its launch in 2016, the fund has supported almost 40,000 unique community projects across the UK, with groups receiving more than £100m. In this round of funding, successful causes will receive a minimum of £1,000.

“As a co-operative, our focus is to deliver increased value for our member-owners and their communities and we know that members really care about supporting local, grassroots projects, said Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and member participation.

“Through our Local Community Fund, we’re able to support local projects and initiatives that make a real difference to people and our planet in communities across the country.”

Applications are open until Sunday, 7 July, and community groups interested in applying can find out more at coop.co.uk/causes.

Rebecca Harvey is executive editor of Co-operative News.

