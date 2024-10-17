UK co-ops urged to support DEC Middle East appeal as conflict worsens

DEC says the Middle East Humanitarian Appeal urgently requires more funding to meet the huge levels of need

Co-operatives UK is urging co-ops to support a Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC) fundraising appeal for people affected by conflicts in the Middle East.

Formed in 1963, DEC brings together 15 of the UK’s biggest aid charities. Fourteen DEC member charities are responding in Gaza and Lebanon and eight in the West Bank, providing food, water, shelter, medicine and other support.

Co-ops wishing to support the appeal can do so by texting COOP to 70676 to donate £10, or making an online donation. Co-operatives UK is also asking co-ops wishing to promote the appeal to email [email protected] for campaign materials.

The donating mechanism is available to the UK co-operative movement through Co-op Group’s partnership with the DEC and co-ordinated by Co-operatives UK’s member group, the International Co-operative Working Group.

Co-ops have supported other DEC appeals in recent years, including the Turkey-Syria Appeal, the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal and the Pakistan Floods Appeal.

The Co-op Group will be making a £100,000 donation to the DEC appeal to further help their member charities deliver critical aid to those that need it most.

“We know that many of our Co-op members and colleagues, have been looking at ways to support people affected in the Middle East and as a member of DEC’s Rapid Response Network, we’re encouraging Co-op members, colleagues and customers to donate to the DEC appeal,” CEO Shirine Khoury-Haq said in a blog post.

“DEC is our long term partner as the experts in humanitarian response. We believe that working with them is the best way we can show our support in the Middle East. They have the infrastructure, partners, experience and personnel on the ground to make sure the funds raised, and support reaches those who need it most. This includes food, water, medical assistance, protection and trauma care,” she added.

“Millions of people, including many thousands of children, are dealing with almost unimaginable trauma,” said DEC chief executive Saleh Saeed. “Many have been displaced multiple times and have no homes to return to. Now food and medical care are scarce and families face devastating choices to survive.

“DEC member charities are responding right now in Gaza, Lebanon and the West Bank, providing lifesaving food, water, shelter and medicine – this humanitarian support is a vital lifeline for millions of people in overwhelming need of assistance. But our member charities urgently need more funds to meet the huge levels of need. We are asking people to please donate now to save lives.”

Saeed added that any donation could make a difference to people in the region. “We welcome all donations and would urge people to contribute as much as they can,” he said, adding that the UK government will also be matching public donations to the appeal up to £10m.

“The suffering of civilians impacted by the conflict across the Middle East is intolerable,” said development minister Anneliese Dodds. “Humanitarian support is urgently needed for the most vulnerable people. Charities play a crucial role in providing help to those most affected, and need your support.

“That is why we are matching public donations to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Middle East Humanitarian Appeal to provide urgent humanitarian assistance up to £10m. This will be used to provide life-saving aid including medical supplies, shelter and clean water to those who need it most.”

Gaza’s Health Ministry estimates that more than 42,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas on 7 October 2023. According to the UN, around 90% of the population has been displaced with food and water desperately scarce. A UNRWA report revealed that only 17 hospitals were partially functional in September.

Meanwhile, the conflict’s recent escalation resulted in more than a million people being forced to leave their homes in Lebanon in recent weeks, according to the UN’s aid coordinating office, OCHA.

Speaking at a press conference on the day the appeal was launched, Rachael Cummings, humanitarian director, Gaza, Save the Children, warned of the public health crisis unfolding in Gaza with children being malnourished and at serious risk.

“The DEC appeal is extremely important to Save the Children and our partners,” she said.

Gheith Bittar, executive director of SHIFT Innovation Hub, local partner of Action Aid in Lebanon, warned that the scale of this crisis calls for immediate attention and coordinated action.

“We are addressing the critical gaps in shelter, food hygiene, washing and basic needs, but the scale of the crisis is growing beyond what we can handle alone,” he said.

The funds from the appeal will be used to support people in Gaza and Lebanon. DEC said it will continue to monitor the situation and needs in Israel, adding that several DEC charities are in a position to expand their response to include Israel should the situation change.

This story was last updated on 18 October