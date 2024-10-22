Scottish shellfish co-op scores award for responsible sourcing

Scottish Shellfish Marketing Group was named supplier of the year by the Marine Stewardship Council

A seafood co-op formed by Scottish shellfish producers was named Supplier of the Year in at the recent Marine Stewardship Council awards.

Scottish Shellfish Marketing Group (SSMG) was nominated for the award by its customers, in recognition of the organisation’s commitment to responsible sourcing.

The MSC and ASC UK 2024 Awards, held in Plymouth and jointly organised and sponsored by Seafood Scotland, Plymouth Gin and Plymouth City Council, also saw accolades for Fish Said Fred, Sainsbury’s and Lyons Seafood.

SSMG mussel farms have been MSC accredited for more than 12 years. This year it was also the first producer to be accredited ASC certification for Scottish farmed Pacific Oysters.

Commercial manager Derek Sharp said: “We’re really proud that SSMG won supplier of the year especially as this award was nominated by our customers. It was great to be able to celebrate with them and share in our success.”

SSMG has 15 members, supplying MSC Mussels to supermarkets and food service operators throughout the UK. Last year it commissioned research last year to gain insights into the environmental effects of mussel and oyster farming, along with their nutritional advantages in a diet.

Sharp added: “We are genuinely enthusiastic about the future of Scottish mussels and will keep investing to maintain our market leadership while delivering outstanding products and services to our customers.”