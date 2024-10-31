Fairtrade organic cotton better for farmers and planet, study finds

Fairtrade cotton farms in India were found to produce less carbon and use resources more efficiently

Cotton produced by Fairtrade-certified organic farmers scores higher on sustainability measures than its non-Fairtrade organic counterparts, a study has found.

The research was commissioned by Fairtrade India and its findings released at the first International Fairtrade Textile Forum in Paris on 17 October.

The forum, hosted by the Fairtrade member organisation Max Havelaar France, gathered producers, brands and industry experts to discuss the environmental, social, and traceability challenges in the cotton industry, and how Fairtrade can help build more sustainable supply chains.

The study looked at farms in six of the top cotton-producing states in India – Gujarat, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, Tamil Nadu. Researchers compared the impact of farms producing Fairtrade organic cotton (or Fairtrade farms in the process of converting to organic practices), with non-Fairtrade organic farms on key areas including pesticide use, water management, chemical fertiliser use, and greenhouse gas emissions.

When it comes to pest control, 73% of Fairtrade organic and in-conversion farms use integrated pest management, a holistic method which is less dependent on pesticide use than conventional systems. Only 44% of the non-Fairtrade conventional farms use this system.

Meanwhile, 96% of Fairtrade organic and in-conversion farmers avoid chemical pesticide use completely, compared with 60% of non-Fairtrade conventional farmers.

And 0.6% of Fairtrade organic and 5% of in-conversion farmers use synthetic nitrogenous fertilisers, compared with 91% of conventional farmers. 76% of Fairtrade organic farmers use organic fertilisers.

In terms of climate emissions, Fairtrade organic cotton was found to generate 862 kg carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂e) per hectare, 45% less than non-Fairtrade farms.

Water use was also found to be more efficient in Fairtrade farms, which get 20% more cotton from their water use. Fairtrade organic and in-conversion farmers use 14% less water than conventional farmers, with a water footprint of 4,410 litres/kg of cotton compared to 5,156 litres/kg.

“Fairtrade’s emphasis on sustainable practices and the financial support provided through the Fairtrade Premium fosters the development and implementation of effective organic farming systems,” said the report. “This synergy enhances environmental outcomes and ensures farmers receive better economic returns, illustrating the comprehensive benefits of integrating Fairtrade and organic practices in cotton farming.”

The study also found economic advantages of organic farming practices for farmers, through higher yields and farmgate prices received by farmers.

Fairtrade organic farmers had the highest average cotton lint yields (598 kg/hectare), 13% more than non-Fairtrade average. Fairtrade organic farmers were also found to earn an average of 4.8% more than non-Fairtrade conventional farmers.

“India is the world’s second-largest producer of cotton, which means adoption of sustainable cotton production practices can play a vital role in addressing climate change while also contributing to greener and fairer fashion,” said Abhishek Jani, CEO of Fairtrade India.

“The findings provide tangible evidence that the combination of Fairtrade and organic standards not only enhances environmental outcomes but also supports the economic wellbeing of farmers for long-term sustainability.”